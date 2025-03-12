A Blackpool doctor has been suspended for eight months, after lying to the police and being convicted of motoring offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Eno Umotong had been a locum at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for more than two years, when on December 31, 2022, she was stopped by a police officer on suspicion of driving a black Mini Cooper in excess of the 70mph speed limit on the M55, then failing to stop at a red traffic light. Despite the fact she was on her way to work, she claimed she was on her way to visit a sick relative, and claimed to be someone else, giving a false name and date of birth. At the time, Dr Umotong was also disqualified from driving.

At the beginning of January 2023, Dr Umotong left a message with the police officer’s control room, still purporting to be someone else, and asking if the matter could be resolved without court proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 19, 2023, Dr Umotong was stopped again by the same PC on Preston New Road, Blackpool. By this time Dr Umotong’s original disqualification had been lifted and she accepted that she had obstructed the PC by giving her false details the first time she was stopped. She claimed she had not been thinking clearly and was concerned about lots of things, including the health of her unborn baby if she was put in prison.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

Conviction

On February 28, 2023, at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, Dr Umotong was convicted of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving at a speed above the legal speed limit, failing to conform to a red traffic light, driving without the requisite insurance and obstructing a Police Officer in the execution of their duty. She was sentenced to a community order with a requirement to comply with any rehabilitation activities required, fined £1,600 and disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 10 months.

General Medical Council (GMC)

At a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing, the doctor admitted all 18 allegations brought by the GMC. She expressed her “shame and remorse” and provided detailed insight into the impact of her actions on other road users and pedestrians from a safety and trust aspect.

However, it was the GMC’s position was that the case was of such gravity that the Tribunal should conclude that the doctor’s fitness to practise is impaired “regardless of whether the doctor’s shortcomings have been remedied or are unlikely to be repeated.”

Tribunal panel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report issued earlier this month states that that the Tribunal believed that Dr Umotong’s actions involved serious offences and “was of the view that despite there being no dishonesty with patients or colleagues in this case, dishonesty of any kind could undermine public confidence in the profession.”

It added: “The Tribunal was aware that the suspension needed to mark the seriousness of Dr Umotong’s behaviour, which was repeated and deliberate, with a view to evade responsibility for breaking the law, while balancing this with the extent of Dr Umotong’s efforts to remedy this behaviour. The Tribunal determined that a period of suspension of eight months would be sufficient to meet the requirements of the overarching objective.”

Agreeing not to impose the suspension immediately, it noted: "Dr Umotong has been working since the misconduct and convictions and no immediate risk to the public [has] been identified."