A toddler from Lancashire, whose unusual episodes were dismissed by doctors as teething, was later diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour.

Poppy Sinnott, from Preston, was one year old in 2019 when she began staring into space, clicking her tongue and passing out.

Her concerned parents, Katie and Colin, took her to A&E multiple times but doctors dismissed it as teething or typical baby behaviour.

Poppy Sinnott was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour after experiencing seizures

As the episodes grew more frequent and caused falls, Katie refused to accept the dismissals.

Katie, 36, said: “I felt completely helpless because we kept being sent home, but my gut told me there was something seriously wrong.

“When Poppy started twitching on one side and falling, I knew we had to demand attention, scans and answers.”

After weeks of pushing, Poppy was admitted to the hospital where an MRI revealed a shadow on her brain.

Doctors were unsure if it was a tumour or an infection.

Since Poppy had recently had chickenpox, they considered meningitis or encephalitis and treated her with antibiotics and antivirals for a month.

Katie said: “I felt like I was living in hell, uncertain about what was happening and terrified that my baby might die.”

To confirm the cause, Poppy underwent a lumbar puncture and a second MRI.

The results showed the shadow remained, so Poppy was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for a biopsy.

Doctors then diagnosed Poppy with a ganglioglioma growing on her brain.

Though not cancerous, it was causing her to experience up to ten seizures a day despite being on high doses of epilepsy medication.

Katie and Colin had to decide whether to send Poppy into surgery.

Doctors diagnosed Poppy with a ganglioglioma growing on her brain

“The 11-hour operation was the longest and most terrifying time of my life,” Katie recalled.

The first surgery had been cancelled due to a lack of beds, but in November 2019 Poppy was finally wheeled into the theatre.

Katie added: “It felt like we had been waiting for years.”

When the surgery was over, the neurosurgeon delivered the wonderful news - he had removed the entire tumour.

“We were ecstatic, and Poppy was amazing. She bounced back so quickly, and seeing her running around just days after surgery was miraculous,” Katie said.

“Not a day goes by without us feeling thankful.”

Since then, Poppy has had no seizures, and the family feels incredibly lucky.

Now a thriving six-year-old who loves maths, swimming and attending Rainbows, Poppy and her family are determined to help others facing similar diagnoses.

As part of Brain Tumour Awareness Month, Katie is hosting a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party for Wear A Hat Day to celebrate Poppy receiving the all-clear, five years after her surgery.

“I’ve been telling Poppy she could have a party after her last appointment,” Katie explained.

“I wanted it to coincide with Wear A Hat Day so we could raise funds for this amazing charity.”

“This will help bring closure to this terrifying chapter, especially for her brother, Jack, who was deeply affected by witnessing his sister’s seizures.”

Poppy is now a thriving six-year-old who loves maths and swimming

Katie added: “When we got the all-clear, I felt happy but also worried about recurrence.

“We're living in hope and committed to fundraising for Brain Tumour Research to help find a cure.

“I urge parents to persist if they feel something isn’t right. Video-recording symptoms can be crucial, as doctors need to see what’s happening.”

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We’re grateful to Katie and her family for their ongoing support.

“Katie’s determination to fight for answers is inspiring, and it’s heartwarming to see them turn their journey into such a meaningful event for Wear a Hat Day."

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national cancer research budget has been allocated to brain tumours since 2002.”

“Families like Poppy’s are helping to drive our mission for a future where brain tumours are no longer life-threatening.”

To support Poppy and Katie’s fundraising efforts, click HERE.