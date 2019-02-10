Power cut hits more than 600 homes near Tarleton

Have your say

Hundreds of homes in Lancashire are without power this morning.

Some 695 homes in the Tarleton area of West Lancashire have been affected by the power cut.

Electricity North West engineers are fixing the issue

It was first reported at 8.33am.

Electricity North West estimate that power will be restored at 10.35am

The affected homes are in the following postcodes:

L40 1UF, L40 1UG, PR4 6JJ, L40 1RZ, L40 1ST, L40 1TY, L40 1TZ, L40 1UA, L40 1UH, L40 1UJ, PR4 6JP, PR4 6JR, PR4 6JS, PR4 6JT, PR4 6JX, PR4 6LX, PR4 6JY, PR4 6LA, PR4 6JW, PR4 6JN, PR4 6LD, L40 9QR, L40 9QZ, L40 9RD, PR9 8BY, PR9 8DB, L40 1SE, L40 1SQ, L40 1UB, L40 1UE, PR9 8AJ, PR9 8AN, L40 1SX, PR4 6JU, PR4 6JL, PR4 6LB, PR4 6LE, L40 9SW, L40 1UD, L40 9RB, L40 0RT, L40 0RU, L40 9QN, PR4 6JB, PR4 6JA, L40 3LP, L40 1TG, PR9 8BJ, PR9 8EX, PR9 8EE, PR9 8EJ, L40 0QY, PR9 8DD, PR9 8DH, PR9 8DF, PR9 8DE, PR9 8, PR9 8BL, PR9 8FL, PR9 8FT, PR9 8GX, PR9 8GY, PR9 8GZ, PR9 8SL, L40 1SS, L40 1XE, L40 1XB, L40 1XD, L40 1XH