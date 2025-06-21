My post-war cyclemotor feels like I'm riding 150mph on a Ducati and it's hairy over potholes
Frank Brzeski owns a Triumph Huntingdon cyclemotor - and says it ‘really is hairy’ riding it on modern roads.
‘Like I’m doing 150mph’
The Lancashire bike enthusiast describes riding the post-war autocycle at 25mph as feeling like he’s ‘doing 150mph on a Ducati’.
The mode of transport was popular after the war, and was fitted with a small engine, usually 49cc to 98cc.
‘Really hairy’ over potholes
But, it’s not for the faint-hearted. Frank explains: “You’re riding with no suspension and limited brakes. On potholed roads it really is hairy”.
The cyclemotors became a common form of getting around in post-war Britain, as they were cheap to run and didn’t require a driving licence or road tax.
Autocycles helped people commute to new jobs during reconstruction and industrial recovery.
Post-war transport
But then in the 1950s, increased prosperity meant more people could afford small cars, and motor scooters became fashionable and an improvement in public transport all led to the cyclemotor falling out of fashion.
