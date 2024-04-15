Popular Wrea Green pub The Grapes announces closure - this is why
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular pub in Wrea Green has shut its doors.
The Grapes on Station Road, Wrea Green, has called last orders for a short period while it undergoes a six-figure investment.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now READ MORE:
The 19th century pub which boasts four out of five stars on Tripadvisor, serves up an array of British Cuisine alongside Sunday Roasts and local ales. The Chef & Brewer site is set to reopen its doors to guests in May, following completion of some major renovations to the pub, both internally and externally.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.