A cat that had to be chiselled out from between two walls by firefighters appeared furious after bring rescued.

‘If gratitude had a face it wouldn’t be this kitty cat’.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo on their Facebook page of the multi-coloured mischeivious moggy after it had been rescued and it definitely did not look impressed.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Between a wall and a hard place - literally!

“Our crews from Preston safely rescued this curious cat from their tight squeeze earlier this week.

“They found themselves stuck between two walls and our firefighters carefully chiselled them out safe and sound.

