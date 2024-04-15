Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service chisel 'furious' cat out of wall
A cat that had to be chiselled out from between two walls by firefighters appeared furious after bring rescued.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo on their Facebook page of the multi-coloured mischeivious moggy after it had been rescued and it definitely did not look impressed.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Between a wall and a hard place - literally!
“Our crews from Preston safely rescued this curious cat from their tight squeeze earlier this week.
“They found themselves stuck between two walls and our firefighters carefully chiselled them out safe and sound.
“Cats always like to keep us on our toes. CM Friar cuddling our curious cat.” The photo attracted hundreds of comments about the cat's less than impressed expression, with some jesting ‘If gratitude had a face it wouldn’t be this kitty cat’, and that ‘He doesn’t seem to have wanted to be rescued!’. It is unclear what the furious feline was up to.
