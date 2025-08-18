A popular Preston wine bar will reopen this Friday nearly a year after it closed following the tragic death of its owner.

Winedown on Lancaster Road shut last summer after Douglas Lowe, 57, known to friends and regulars as Doogie or Doug, was killed when a tree fell on his car during a storm while returning from Durham on 20 August 2024.

His son Will, who was a passenger, was uninjured.

Nearly 12 months after the tragedy, Will Lowe has announced the bar’s return, revealing it will reopen its doors this Friday.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “After almost exactly 12 months we are making our triumphant return! Yes you read that correctly, Winedown is back!

“Bringing you the most insanely exciting range of wine and whisky around, some of the best and most eclectic tunes about and an all round cosier vibe than your gran's biggest and most cushion littered armchair.

“It’s already been loved by some of our industry friends around town this past weekend so come and join us from this Friday when we will be back open as usual.”

The bar will reopen with the following hours: Wednesday to Friday, 12pm–11pm; Saturday 12pm–11pm; Sunday 12pm–10pm.

Will said the venue will maintain its underground, cosy Mediterranean vibe, with refurbishment already underway and a new stripped-back food menu.

Popular charcuterie boards, featuring local and international cheeses, as well as nacho and cheese dip pots, will remain.

He added that Winedown will continue to offer Preston’s “best selection of whiskies and wines”, with an “ever-changing by-the-glass selection” and “nothing run of the mill”.

The reopening marks a full-circle moment for Will, who has been actively involved in Winedown since childhood.

Douglas Lowe, owner and founder of Winedown, died aged 57 after his car was struck by a falling tree | Winedown

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, he said in 2024: “On Tuesday, August 20, James Douglas Lowe - Doogie or Doug - our beloved founder, owner and forever belligerent bartender sadly lost his life in a horrible freak accident.

“I am sure that all who read this will know the devotion dad showed to running this fantastic small business.

“It was with great pride (and a fair amount of disbelief) that we were named 2023 bar of the year, an award I hope to retain for as long as possible.”