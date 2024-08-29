Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a popular Preston wine bar has died in a ‘horrible freak accident’.

James Lowe of Winedown in Lancaster Road was killed 'instantly' after his car was struck by a falling tree on a journey back from Durham on Tuesday, August 20.

Mr Lowe, 57 - known as Doogie or Doug - was pronounced dead at the scene on the A683 at Low Haygarth near Sedbergh, Cumbria at around 6pm.

Douglas Lowe, owner and founder of Winedown, died aged 57 after his car was struck by a falling tree on Tuesday, August 20. Credit: Winedown | Winedown

His son Will was a passenger in the BMW 320I but was uninjured. The pair had been visiting family in the North East over the weekend and attended the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland on the Monday.

Last night, a heartbroken Will shared news of his dad’s tragic death on Winedown’s Facebook page. He added that Winedown will be closed for a “prolonged period” while he and his family grieve his father’s sudden death. He said he hopes to reopen Winedown in the weeks to come.

“A horrible freak accident”

He said: “On Tuesday, August 20, James Douglas Lowe - Doogie or Doug - our beloved founder, owner and forever belligerent bartender sadly lost his life in a horrible freak accident.

“During the journey home from Durham a tree fell during a brief pocket storm and sadly killed him instantly.

“Dad and myself were travelling back from visiting his mother and spending the Monday at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We had such a fantastic time and the memories made are ones I will always cherish.

“This is of course a hugely significant loss to both my family and our business.

“You will all know that I have had a very active role in the day to day operations of the business since its founding in 2015.

“At 14-years-old myself and Dad started this little venture alongside one another. My love of wine and spirits, my knowledge of drinks and hospitality have all grown out of time spent with dad and working at Winedown.

“They are memories that made me and that I shall always hold dear. I will never forget those countless hours in the bar surrounded by a close knit set of truly wonderful customers.”

The Winedown team receiving bar of the year at the High Street Heroes Awards – with Dougie in his kilt | Preston BID

He said: “I am sure that all who read this will know the devotion dad showed to running this fantastic small business. It was with great pride (and a fair amount of disbelief) that we were named 2023 bar of the year, an award I hope to retain for as long as possible.

“It is my hope that this will not be the end of Winedown and that when the dust has settled we will come back even stronger, retaining our ability to treat every customer as a friend welcomed into our lives. Informing, educating and entertaining you lovely people, sharing our passion for all that we do.

“So raise a glass, have a dram, sample some cheese in honour of Doogie - raise a smile and share fond memories of a fantastic man taken from us far too soon.

“I personally thank you for your custom over the years and I really look forward to welcoming you through our doors as dad did with so much pleasure.

“With love and thanks, Will.”

Set in a basement in Lancaster Road, Preston city centre, Winedown has gathered a cult following and is a popular part of the city’s drinking scene. It has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor and is ranked as the second-best bar in the city. | RA

Funeral arrangements

Douglas Lowe’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 10 at 12pm at Howe Bridge Crematorium in Lovers’ Lane, Atherton.

A celebration of his life will take place after at Golborne Sports and Social Club in Stone Cross Lane, Golborne near Wigan.

All those attending are asked to wear “sports shirts of teams special to your hearts” or anything navy blue for Dougie’s beloved Scotland.

Police appeal

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision and are especially keen to talk to a woman who stopped to help before police arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police/report-it, quoting incident number 194 of 20 August 2024 or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.