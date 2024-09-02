Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much loved and popular lieutenant died after a night out with his friends.

Angus Herbert Donald Robertson, a serving Naval Officer, died in March this year at the Asklepios Klinik St Georg, Hamburg in Germany.

The former pupil of Stonyhurst College in Clitheroe had been on a night out with colleagues, following which he returned to his cabin and secured a ligature.

He was found by colleagues and, while resuscitation was initially successful, he later died of his injuries.

An inquest at Lancashire’s Coroners Court heard he had no known mental health difficulties, a successful and promising career and close personal and family relationships.

His funeral which was lived streamed, was a military one and was held in St Peter’s Church, Stonyhurst, on Thursday, May 2, at 11am.

His military funeral was lived streamed. | YouTube

Many of his colleagues from the Royal Navy were in attendance and paid tribute to him calling him popular among those who knew him and added that he placed integrity high on his core values and was highly regarded as ‘someone who could find time for people’.