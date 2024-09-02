Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire man died after falling into a canal during a medical episode.

Peter Edward Simpson died on Tuesday, February 27, at Plantation Street, Burnley, after he fell into the canal and drowned.

An inquest at Lancashire’s Coroners Court heard how prior to entering the canal, Mr Simpson had expressed that he was feeling unwell.

He had taken medication that morning which causes symptoms including dizziness.

It was also noted that he was a capable swimmer and, if otherwise well, would have attempted to exit the canal.

It was ruled that there was no evidence to suggest that he had deliberately entered the water.