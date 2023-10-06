Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Management at Bretherton’s Blue Anchor made the announcement on their Facebook page this week, saying that after a 20-year tenure, they will be stepping away next month.

The post said: “We have completed our lease from start to finish and the time is right for us to step aside. Renewal isn’t a viable option for us and the pub will take its next chapter under new ownership, but absolutely with our full support and best wishes.

"We will continue to serve our buffet and Sunday carvery as normal until the 19th November and then we will close for the final time to carry out a mini refurb in-line with the conditions of our lease.”

The pub is part of the Stonegate pub group, which is now on the look-out for a new partner.

The announcement comes just weeks after the pub was named as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide on TripAdvisor, and was rated as one of the best buffet restaurants in the Preston area by the Lancashire Post.

What did the management say?

The Facebook post paid a heartfelt tribute to staff past and present.

It said: “Without a great team, no business can succeed and we have been blessed with so many outstanding individuals, many of whom have become extremely close friends over the years. Each and every one of those we’ve employed have brought their own strengths and distinctiveness and we are proud to have set so many young people on a pathway for success, appreciating hard work and developing skills and confidence few other jobs provide and in such a diverse way.”

It also paid thanks to the customers, saying: “So many of you have relentlessly supported us through thick and thin, championing our services and making endless repeat visits.

"Many of you have become more than just acquaintances and we will definitely miss the conversations.

"Over the years, we have celebrated the births of so many, and sadly we have also mourned the loss of others. We have felt like a part of the family furniture and your great feedback has spurred us on.”

Is anyone else affected?

After the announcement, members of the Find A Friend Christmas Dinner group, which provides meals on Christmas Day to those with nowhere else to go, announced it was now looking for a new venue.

They said: “As you all know the team at the Blue Anchor have supported us over a number of years by letting us use their pub as a venue, and cooking up a delicious meal for all our guests.

"However as the saying goes all good things come to an end, so with their lease completed we now have no venue for 2023. We can not thank Kevan and his team enough for their continued support and I know this decision was made with a heavy heart.

“So if anyone has any ideas on venues for the 2023 event please feel free to share them with us via inbox message.”