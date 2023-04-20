Who are all the candidates standing in the Chorley Council local elections 2023 - and how can I vote?
A third of Chorley Council's 42 seats are up for grabs across all 14 of its wards at this year’s local elections.
HOW DO I VOTE?
The polls will be open on Thursday 4th May from 7am until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them. Those without the necessary identification can instead apply for a new voter authority certificate - but must do so by 5pm on 25th April.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote has now passed. Anybody with a postal vote must ensure that it arrives at the electoral registration office by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.
If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 25th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only become aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline has passed.
Under those circumstances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by a medical professional and returned to your local electoral registration office.
WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?
Here are the names of all the candidates standing for election to Chorley Council and the parties they represent.
ADLINGTON AND ANDERTON
Neil Baglow - CONSERVATIVE
Catherine Hunter Rossall - GREEN PARTY
Peter Wilson - LABOUR
BUCKSHAW AND WHITTLE
Samantha Martin - LABOUR
Gregory Morgan - CONSERVATIVE
Rachel Smith - GREEN PARTY
CHORLEY EAST
Mark Grandi - CONSERVATIVE
Chris Snow - LABOUR
CHORLEY NORTH AND ASTLEY
Oliver Knights - CONSERVATIVE
Jon Royle - GREEN PARTY
Jean Sherwood - LABOUR
CHORLEY NORTH EAST
Simon Cash - GREEN PARTY
Gordon France - LABOUR
Charles Hargreaves - CONSERVATIVE
CHORLEY NORTH WEST
Sarah Ainsworth - LABOUR
Peter Malpas - CONSERVATIVE
Mark Tebbutt - GREEN PARTY
CHORLEY SOUTH EAST AND HEATH CHARNOCK
Conor Dawson - CONSERVATIVE
Jenny Hurley - TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION
Beverley Murray - LABOUR
Jane Weston - GREEN PARTY
CHORLEY SOUTH WEST
Peter Davenport - CONSERVATIVE
Stephen Fenn - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Andy Hunter-Rossall - GREEN PARTY
Roy Lees - LABOUR
CLAYTON EAST, BRINDLE AND HOGHTON
Sam Chapman - CONSERVATIVE
Olga Gomez-Cash - GREEN PARTY
Pauline McGovern - LABOUR
Gail Ormston - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
CLAYTON WEST AND CUERDEN
Michelle Brown - LABOUR
Glenda Charlesworth - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Magdalene Cullens - CONSERVATIVE
Clare Hales - GREEN PARTY
COPPULL
Julia BERRY - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE
Anne Calderbank - GREEN PARTY
Christine Turner - CONSERVATIVE
CROSTON, MAWDESLEY AND EUXTON SOUTH
Rowan Power - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Craige Southern - CONSERVATIVE
Caroline Turner - LABOUR
Robert Wade - GREEN PARTY
ECCLESTON, HESKIN AND CHARNOCK RICHARD
Sally Felton - GREEN PARTY
Mark Frost - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Harold Heaton - CONSERVATIVE
Christine Heydon - LABOUR
EUXTON
Debra Platt - CONSERVATIVE
Pauline Summers - GREEN PARTY
Joan Williamson - LABOUR