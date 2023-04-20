HOW DO I VOTE?

The polls will be open on Thursday 4th May from 7am until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them. Those without the necessary identification can instead apply for a new voter authority certificate - but must do so by 5pm on 25th April.

Vote counters will soon be hard at work in Chorley town hall, as they were pictured here last year

The deadline to apply for a postal vote has now passed. Anybody with a postal vote must ensure that it arrives at the electoral registration office by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.

If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 25th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only become aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline has passed.

Under those circumstances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by a medical professional and returned to your local electoral registration office.

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

Chorley Council elects a third of its members on a three-in-four-year cycle of polls

Here are the names of all the candidates standing for election to Chorley Council and the parties they represent.

ADLINGTON AND ANDERTON

Neil Baglow - CONSERVATIVE

Catherine Hunter Rossall - GREEN PARTY

Peter Wilson - LABOUR

BUCKSHAW AND WHITTLE

Samantha Martin - LABOUR

Gregory Morgan - CONSERVATIVE

Rachel Smith - GREEN PARTY

CHORLEY EAST

Mark Grandi - CONSERVATIVE

Chris Snow - LABOUR

CHORLEY NORTH AND ASTLEY

Oliver Knights - CONSERVATIVE

Jon Royle - GREEN PARTY

Jean Sherwood - LABOUR

CHORLEY NORTH EAST

Simon Cash - GREEN PARTY

Gordon France - LABOUR

Charles Hargreaves - CONSERVATIVE

CHORLEY NORTH WEST

Sarah Ainsworth - LABOUR

Peter Malpas - CONSERVATIVE

Mark Tebbutt - GREEN PARTY

CHORLEY SOUTH EAST AND HEATH CHARNOCK

Conor Dawson - CONSERVATIVE

Jenny Hurley - TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION

Beverley Murray - LABOUR

Jane Weston - GREEN PARTY

CHORLEY SOUTH WEST

Peter Davenport - CONSERVATIVE

Stephen Fenn - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Andy Hunter-Rossall - GREEN PARTY

Roy Lees - LABOUR

CLAYTON EAST, BRINDLE AND HOGHTON

Sam Chapman - CONSERVATIVE

Olga Gomez-Cash - GREEN PARTY

Pauline McGovern - LABOUR

Gail Ormston - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

CLAYTON WEST AND CUERDEN

Michelle Brown - LABOUR

Glenda Charlesworth - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Magdalene Cullens - CONSERVATIVE

Clare Hales - GREEN PARTY

COPPULL

Julia BERRY - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE

Anne Calderbank - GREEN PARTY

Christine Turner - CONSERVATIVE

CROSTON, MAWDESLEY AND EUXTON SOUTH

Rowan Power - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Craige Southern - CONSERVATIVE

Caroline Turner - LABOUR

Robert Wade - GREEN PARTY

ECCLESTON, HESKIN AND CHARNOCK RICHARD

Sally Felton - GREEN PARTY

Mark Frost - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Harold Heaton - CONSERVATIVE

Christine Heydon - LABOUR

EUXTON

Debra Platt - CONSERVATIVE

Pauline Summers - GREEN PARTY

