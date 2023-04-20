But if the idea of sifting through political leaflets before deciding where to place your ‘X’ fills you with dread, the Post has compiled a handy one-stop guide to all of the parties competing to take control of - or at least increase their seats on - Chorley Council.

We gave each of them 300 words to make their pitch ahead of an election in which a third of the 42 seats on the authority will be contested across its 14 wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE >» Who are all the candidates standing in the Chorley Council local elections 2023 – and how can I vote? .

Chorley Council elects a third of its members on a three-in-four-year cycle of polls

Anyone who requested a postal vote will receive their ballot paper around a fortnight before polling day - and can return it straight away if they wish.

So whether you are planning to put your cross in the box in the coming days or vote in person next month, below are the parties’ pledges and priorities for you to peruse first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And don't forget, if you would like more detail on what your prospective politicians are proposing for the borough, we are once again staging an election debate with group leaders, which will be available here on our website the weekend before polling day.

LABOUR

Vote counters will soon be hard at work in Chorley town hall, as they were pictured here last year

(Contesting all wards)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour-controlled Chorley Council is recognised as one of the most forward-thinking and innovative local authorities in the North West - managing to invest in local communities and major projects whilst maintaining one of the lowest council tax rates in Lancashire.

For example:

***Providing better healthcare, having built two GP’s surgeries in Whittle and Chorley East.

***Supplying better opportunities for young people through the Youth Zone and its outreach work in the villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Supporting our elderly with two supported accommodation units and the continued meals on wheels service.

***Creating local job opportunities through new employment zones such as Strawberry Fields and Meadows.

***Ensuring our town centre remains a vibrant hub, by purchasing the Market Walk shopping centre and then extending it for the new cinema and attracting major retailers such as M&S.

***Creating a revamped and modern covered market that reinforces Chorley Market’s regional reputation as a destination for retail and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Investing over £2m in affordable housing and adaptions to help people stay in their own homes.

***Committing £400,000 to improve rural broadband for enterprises to ensure people work from all our villages.

***Labour remains committed to improving local communities, which is why we have invested over £500,000 in our environment, planting a tree for every resident of the borough (116,000), creating more wildlife meadows and providing more electric charging points.

***We have invested over £200,000 in neighbourhoods, improving play areas in Euxton, Wheelton and Astley Village amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite huge cuts in government funding since Labour took control in 2012, the Labour administration has delivered this impressive record whilst keeping council tax down. Residents in Chorley pay the second-lowest council tax rates in Lancashire.

We will continue to work hard on your behalf and ensure Chorley is a great place to live, work and visit.

CONSERVATIVES

(Contesting all wards)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many years, the ruling Labour group have taken the people of Chorley, especially away from the town centre, for granted. Significant amounts of funds raised for house building have been appropriated for town centre schemes, leaving those who have endured the building not getting their fair share. The Conservatives will continue to press for this to change.

Many decisions taken by the council are never made public and it is time for this to change. We believe that a strong opposition can hold the Labour council to account and ensure decisions are open to public scrutiny.

The war in Ukraine has caused global energy prices to rise putting a great deal of strain on peoples’ finances. This year, Chorley Conservatives called for a freeze on council tax which would go some way to helping with the cost of living. Despite this, Labour pressed ahead and bills have risen. We will press for a freeze next year.

We face an environmental crisis and again have asked the council to set detailed targets which are made public as to how they are progressing. So far, they have not produced this and instead come up with gimmicks such as eco bus shelters which have a planted roof to attract wildlife. Each of these costs circa £15k - money that can be better spent on helping the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By voting Conservative on 4th May you will help to get a strong opposition that will hold the council to account and ensure your hard-earned money spent on council tax is spent wisely.

We commit to:

***Protecting our remaining green spaces.

***A freeze on council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***An end to gimmicks on climate change and a costed, realistic plan to protect our environment.

***Improved local services.

***Greater transparency on decision making.

GREEN PARTY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Contesting all wards except Chorley East)

Chorley Green Party has announced its candidates to stand in the 4th May local elections - a total of 13 Green candidates are to stand across the 14 wards in the borough.

The local Green Party have prioritised the cost-of-living crisis, the climate crisis and the over-development of our green spaces in this election, -and they are also calling for a new “Right Homes, Right Place, Right Price Charter” to beat the housing crisis and ensure green spaces are protected.

Local party spokesperson Andy Hunter-Rossall said: “When you vote Green on Thursday 4th May, you will help to elect hardworking councillors committed to making Chorley a fairer, greener community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally, Chorley Green Party are calling for:

***The restoration of a full time A&E service at Chorley Hospital, so residents can get the care they need, when they need it.

***Investment in home insulation, to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and the climate crisis.

***Free bus travel for people aged under 22, to support young people getting to and from education and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***An end to water companies dumping raw sewage into our local rivers.

In addition, the Green Party’s Right Homes, Right Place, Right Price Charter aims to:

***Support local councils to build quality, affordable housing in the right places, where people live and work, with the right supporting infrastructure and local facilities.

***Protect valuable green space for communities, reduce climate emissions, tackle fuel poverty and provide genuinely affordable housing for buying and renting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Introduce an immediate rent freeze and eviction ban to prevent people being made homeless in the middle of this cost-of-living crisis, as the Scottish Greens have already done as part of the Scottish Government.

TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION (TUSC)

(Contesting Chorley South East and Heath Charnock ward only)

Policy pledges:***Fight against all cuts to services and against privatisation that sees local budgets sent for corporate profit. Instead, invest in our community and the people of Chorley on these ‘rainy days’ we can no longer say we’re saving for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Work to stop the cuts and privatisation of health and care services and ensure a public voice under the directive of the new Integrated Care Board.

***Actively develop pathways in social care sectors to benefit local people and stop the overflow pressures on healthcare that the current inadequacies cause.

***Stop all NHS model changes to an Accountable Care Organisation model - that is the privatised US system - and reverse these changes already made, such as the integrated wellbeing services in Chorley.

***Invest in council housing run directly by the local council and not underperforming housing associations as part of long term redevelopment plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Integrate bold environmental sustainability plans into housing, social care and procurement processes and policies.

***Push for publicly-owned affordable public transport to increase accessibility for the least mobile and most vulnerable and which also works to protect the environment.

***Bring local services back in house to transfer the profits of private companies back into improving services for the people of Chorley and staff wages. This will give stability to workers and keep money in the local economy benefiting Chorley businesses.

***Be the alternative voice ensuring increased services, fair working conditions and green alternatives above cuts and profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

(Contesting Chorley South West; Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton; Clayton West and Cuerden; Croston, Mawdesley and Eccleston South; and Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard wards only)

Chorley Liberal Democrats were unable to supply any borough-specific election material before the Post’s deadline for publication. However, a statement issued by the national party at the launch of its local election campaign last month said:

“This Conservative Government is letting people down badly and taking them for granted. Soaring energy bills, food prices and housing costs are overwhelming millions of families and pensioners. And the Conservatives have made the cost-of-living crisis so much worse with all their chaos - crashing the economy and adding hundreds of pounds to people’s monthly mortgage payments, compounding people’s pain with unfair tax rises and deep cuts to essential public services, just to pay for the damage the Conservatives themselves caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Letting the NHS crisis spiral out of control - failing to deliver the new hospitals they promised, breaking their pledge to recruit six-thousand more doctors, and actually cutting GP numbers instead, and making people wait hours for an ambulance or months for urgent cancer treatment.

“All that must change. This Conservative government is out of touch, out of ideas and out of excuses. So let’s send them a message in May: The British people want them out of government.

“More and more people are turning to the Liberal Democrats. They know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns and we never take you for granted.

“People who have voted Conservative all their lives are saying “never again”, and backing Liberal Democrat candidates instead. People who usually vote Labour, but feel let down and taken for granted by Labour locally, are backing Liberal Democrat candidates instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s why the Liberal Democrats gained more seats than any other party at last year’s local elections.”

CURRENT COUNCIL MAKE-UP

Labour - 31

Conservative - 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent - 1

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

Here is the full list of candidates standing for election to Chorley Council:

ADLINGTON AND ANDERTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Baglow - CONSERVATIVE

Catherine Hunter Rossall - GREEN PARTY

Peter Wilson - LABOUR

BUCKSHAW AND WHITTLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Martin - LABOUR

Gregory Morgan - CONSERVATIVE

Rachel Smith - GREEN PARTY

CHORLEY EAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Grandi - CONSERVATIVE

Chris Snow - LABOUR

CHORLEY NORTH AND ASTLEY

Oliver Knights - CONSERVATIVE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Royle - GREEN PARTY

Jean Sherwood - LABOUR

CHORLEY NORTH EAST

Simon Cash - GREEN PARTY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon France - LABOUR

Charles Hargreaves - CONSERVATIVE

CHORLEY NORTH WEST

Sarah Ainsworth - LABOUR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Malpas - CONSERVATIVE

Mark Tebbutt - GREEN PARTY

CHORLEY SOUTH EAST AND HEATH CHARNOCK

Conor Dawson - CONSERVATIVE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Hurley - TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION

Beverley Murray - LABOUR

Jane Weston - GREEN PARTY

CHORLEY SOUTH WEST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Davenport - CONSERVATIVE

Stephen Fenn - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Andy Hunter-Rossall - GREEN PARTY

Roy Lees - LABOUR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLAYTON EAST, BRINDLE AND HOGHTON

Sam Chapman - CONSERVATIVE

Olga Gomez-Cash - GREEN PARTY

Pauline McGovern - LABOUR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Ormston - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

CLAYTON WEST AND CUERDEN

Michelle Brown - LABOUR

Glenda Charlesworth - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magdalene Cullens - CONSERVATIVE

Clare Hales - GREEN PARTY

COPPULL

Julia BERRY - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Calderbank - GREEN PARTY

Christine Turner - CONSERVATIVE

CROSTON, MAWDESLEY AND EUXTON SOUTH

Rowan Power - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craige Southern - CONSERVATIVE

Caroline Turner - LABOUR

Robert Wade - GREEN PARTY

ECCLESTON, HESKIN AND CHARNOCK RICHARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Felton - GREEN PARTY

Mark Frost - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Harold Heaton - CONSERVATIVE

Christine Heydon - LABOUR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EUXTON

Debra Platt - CONSERVATIVE

Pauline Summers - GREEN PARTY

Joan Williamson - LABOUR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOW DO I VOTE?

The polls will be open on Thursday 4th May from 7am until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them. Those without the necessary identification can instead apply for a new voter authority certificate - but must do so by 5pm on 25th April.

If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 25th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only become aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline has passed.