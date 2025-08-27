Verdict in on block of flats planned for Preston Bus depot

A small block of flats will be built on a disused part of the Preston Bus depot in Deepdale.

The plans for the firm’s site, on Deepdale Road, have been given the green light by Preston City Council planners.

The three-storey building will feature six single-bedroomed, one-person properties – each of which will come with its own combined kitchen, dining and living area and an ensuite bedroom.

The block – almost 11 metres tall at its highest point – will be finished in stonework at the front and brickwork at the rear in order to match neighbouring properties.

A single public objection was raised to the proposal over concerns about the potential impact on already limited parking in the area. However, Lancashire County Council highways officials were happy with the scheme – provided it come with a condition requiring storage for six bicycles.

A report by city council planning officers, outlining the reason for their decision to approve the development, said it could be considered an “appropriate infill” property that would “continue the established line of development along this side of Deepdale Road”.

Although almost two metres taller than the neighbouring properties, the new block will “only read as being half a storey taller than the existing building to the south of the site”.

They added: “Preston Bus depot is the neighbouring property to the north which is a much larger and taller building than the residential dwellings within the wider vicinity.

“Given the varied scale of development on this side of Deepdale Road, the height of the proposed development is considered acceptable and would act as a transitional building between the lower-scale residential development to the south and the larger commercial nature of the bus depot to the north.”