Stereos and loudspeaker seized from Preston house after noise warnings 'ignored'
Repeated warnings issued to the occupants of the property in Avenham had been ignored, Preston City Council said.
With support from Lancashire Police, the authority used environmental protection powers to enter the home and remove equipment including stereos and a loudspeaker.
The council made the move after previously serving the householder with a legal abatement notice which demanded they reduce noise levels to prevent disturbance.
Mark Taylor, the authority’s interim director of environment, property and neighbourhood services, said:
“Noise nuisance can be very distressing and is one of the most common causes of neighbour disputes. We always encourage residents to speak with their neighbours where possible, but when that fails and a legal notice is ignored - as in this case - enforcement action becomes necessary.
“This operation sends a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Preston. We urge anyone suffering from persistent or excessive noise to contact our environmental protection team for support.”
For more information or to report a noise issue, residents can contact Preston City Council via www.preston.gov.uk/noise.
The occupants of the property in Avenham can apply to have their equipment returned after 28 days, provided they pay the council’s costs.
