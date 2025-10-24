Highways bosses are planning to install more than a dozen speed bumps on a 20mph road in South Ribble, where residents have complained about motorists exceeding the limit.

The traffic calming measures have been proposed for Duddle Lane in Walton-le-Dale.

If ultimately given the green light, fifteen pairs of speed cushions will be introduced along the winding and narrow route between its junctions with St. Mary’s Avenue and Coniston Drive.

The road will be resurfaced and the white centre line repainted as part of the safety scheme.

A Lancashire County Council report outlining the plans states: “Concerns have been raised by local residents with regards to vehicles travelling at speeds in excess of the designated 20mph speed limit along Duddle Lane.

“To alleviate those concerns, it is proposed to introduce a series of speed cushions to help slow down vehicles. The proposals will aim to make a safer environment for all road users and pedestrians.”.

Meanwhile, bus stop clearways will be installed at boarding points along the road.

The no stopping zones are intended to eliminate obstructions caused by parked vehicles – and so improve the “efficiency and reliability of bus journeys”. They will also result in accessible bus stops that comply with equality legislation.

A public consultation into the changes is running until 14th November. Any representations or objections – specifying the grounds on which they are being made – should be sent by email to: [email protected], quoting ref:LSG4/894.21373/AFR.

They can also be posted to: The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston PR1 0LD.