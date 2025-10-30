A new playground has been installed in Nelson’s Victoria Park - with a very special swing at the heart of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility, off Carr Road, includes a large ‘Cocowave’ swing which allows up to eight children to use it at once - and encourages physical play, balancing skills and cooperation. It is the first of its type to be installed in a Pendle park.

The new swing in Victoria Park being tested out by kids and councillors | .

The new play space offers fun and fitness equipment for children of all ages - and replaces the playground previously behind the pavilion, which was over 15 years old. It has been created through the Healthy Town strand of the Town Deal project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Asjad Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal Board member, said: “I am delighted with the results of this new playground, which includes state-of-the-art equipment and a first for Pendle’s parks - a large Cocowave swing.

“I hope users will be just as pleased with what we have provided for them and make good use of it.

“This is the fourth and final new playground to be installed with funding from the Nelson Town Deal project, along with two at Walverden Park and one at Marsden Park.”

Coun Mohammad Hanif, Pendle Borough Council’s portfolio holder for health and leisure services, added: “This new play area will provide local youngsters and visitors with a perfect place to enjoy fresh air, meet with their friends, have fun and exercise at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public consultations were held in 2022 when residents were asked what they would like to see in place of the existing playground; and further input was provided by the Friends of Victoria Park volunteer group.

Key thoughts and features that have been implemented following as a result include taking into consideration provision for disabled users and a calm, natural colour scheme to fit in with the leafy surroundings.

Family-friendly seating and new trees will be added to the scheme over the next few months.