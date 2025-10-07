A Conservative councillor on South Ribble Council has today defected to Reform UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Ribble Borough Councillor Mathew Forshaw has joined Reform UK. | submit

South Ribble Borough Councillor Mathew Forshaw has joined Reform UK, saying only Nigel Farage’s party have the answers to the biggest problems facing the country.

Cllr Mathew Forshaw has represented Coupe Green and Gregson Lane on the council since 2023, and had previously been a member of the Conservative party but he says the “party has let him down and failed to deliver on the real concerns of residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mathew Forshaw said, “I believe our community deserves accountable, constructive opposition to the Labour administration delivered in a no nonsense, straight talking and, above all, honest way.

“I have joined Reform because of their determination to uphold British culture, identity, and values.

“I feel this is a party that will finally put the British people first.”

Read More I want to open a huge entertainment venue in Leyland says homegrown star Liv Cooke

The trend of defections to Reform UK is one the party believes will continue to grow, which it says underscores the urgent need for real change in our political system, both locally and nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last month, the leader of the Conservative group on Preston City Council, Stephen Thompson, also defected to Reform UK,

Cllr Mathew Forshaw added: "If Labour do not cancel the 2027 borough elections, I will work to lead from the front and deliver a Reform administration in South Ribble that truly represents the people, puts residents first, and restores trust in local politics.”

Welcoming him, a Reform Spokesman said: “We’re delighted to have Mathew on board. We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.”