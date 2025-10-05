I want to open a huge entertainment venue in Leyland says homegrown star Liv Cooke

Leyland born freestyle footballer turned property developer Liv Cook is hoping to bring something brand new and exciting to her hometown.

Property entrepreneur and former world freestyle football champion Liv Cooke has teased plans to bring a new Fun City venue to her hometown of Leyland, following the successful launch of the concept in Dudley earlier this month.

The first Fun City, a large-scale indoor entertainment centre, was opened by Liv and property developler Hayley Andrews on September 20 2025, transforming a long-abandoned museum into a thriving destination for families.

The project- which features laser tag, VR escape rooms, arcade games, karaoke, shuffleboards, sports simulators, and more- created 40 local jobs and is already being hailed as a landmark example of community-led regeneration.

When Fun City Dudlee officially opened last week, Liv teased on social media that Leyland could be the next location, taking to her Instagram story to ask “Do we need a Fun City in Leyland?...”

Liv Cooke at the opening of her new venue Fun City in Dudley last month.

Approached by the Post to ask if this was a serious ambition of Liv’s, the former Woodlea Junior School, Balshaw's Church of England High School and Runshaw College pupil said: “I think Leyland needs something like this and I’d love to make it happen.”

The 26-year-old, who recently moved back to Lancashire after splitting from her wife, then continued: “I’m actively looking for a suitable venue or land in Leyland.

“This kind of hub is exactly what the community deserves, a place for families to come together, connect, and have a great time, across all ages.”

While plans are still in the early stages, Liv Cooke has confirmed she is in discussions with Hayley and seriously exploring opportunities.

The two are looking to make this happen as a joint venture, with Liv adding: “We have been working closely together for a while and want to make a huge impact together.”

The Leyland-born entrepreneur, who has become known for repurposing neglected buildings into safe havens for vulnerable women, says Fun City Leyland could help revitalise the town while providing a much-needed family destination.

She hopes Leyland will be the next step in a national rollout for the Fun City Team, turning disused buildings into places filled with life, fun and connection.