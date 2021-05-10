Roadmap Step 3: These are the 11 lockdown changes Boris Johnson is set to announce later today

3. Hugs

Mr Johnson is expected to update the advice on social distancing to allow more intimate contact with relatives and friends. In a nod towards hugging being allowed once again, cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that “intimate contact between friends and family is something we want to see restored”. The Government will also be reviewing wider social-distancing policies which are in place to reduce coronavirus transmission, including the two-metre rule and mandatory face coverings on transport and in other public places.