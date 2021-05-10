Roadmap Step 3: These are the 11 lockdown changes Boris Johnson is set to announce later today

This is what people in England be able to do from May 17:
1. Meeting outdoors
As summer approaches, the Government has pledged to look at easing restrictions on outdoor gatherings up to a legal limit of 30 people. This means Mr Johnson is likely to say people are free to meet friends and family in parks, gardens and other outdoor areas. The Government’s road map advises people to “decide on the appropriate level of risk for their circumstances” when arranging to meet.
2. Overnight stays
It's likely that Step Three of the government's roadmap will allow people from different bubbles to meet indoors from May 17. This would mean that groups of up to six people or two households, whichever is larger - will be allowed to meet indoors and stay the night.
3. Hugs
Mr Johnson is expected to update the advice on social distancing to allow more intimate contact with relatives and friends. In a nod towards hugging being allowed once again, cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that “intimate contact between friends and family is something we want to see restored”. The Government will also be reviewing wider social-distancing policies which are in place to reduce coronavirus transmission, including the two-metre rule and mandatory face coverings on transport and in other public places.
4. Domestic holidays
As part of Step 2 of the easing of measures only self-contained holiday accommodation was allowed to reopen in England. However, it is expected that as part of today's announcement that the rest of the accommodation sector, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to reopen.