Retirement apartments to be built on the edge of Preston's Moor Park after change made

A retirement complex is to be built on the border of Preston’s Moor Park.

The three-storey development of 51 individual apartments – backing onto St. Thomas’ Road – will be reserved for the over-60s. Made up of 36 one-bedroomed and 15 two-bed flats, it is designed for people who want to maintain their independence, but also have care and support on hand should they need it.

The scheme – on the site of a former depot of now vacant industrial units and garages – was given the green light at a recent meeting of Preston City Council’s planning committee after changes were made to how it will look.

The revised look for the retirement apartments, bordering Moor Park | Bright Space Architects/McCarthy Stone, via Preston City Council planning portal

Retirement living specialists McCarthy Stone revised their original vision for the L-shaped building – which will feature a communal area – amid council concerns about its “contemporary” design. Grey cladding that had previously been planned for the top floor has now been replaced with red brickwork.

In a report presented to the committee, town hall planners concluded that the switch gave “a more traditional appearance” to the facility and would be “in keeping with the surrounding properties on St Thomas’ Road”. Stone cills and lintels have also been added to the windows to make them more “characteristic” of the area.

The original design of the apartment block was not considered in keeping with surrounding properties on St. Thomas' Road | Bright Space Architects/McCarthy Stone, via Preston City Council planning portal

A petition against the development was signed by 86 people, while the city council also received a dozen public objections – some from the same address – setting out concerns about the planned removal of trees and claims that the design was “out of character” with the area.

Twenty-one trees will be lost from the site of the complex, but 15 new ones – of a size that ensures a degree of “instant maturity” – will be planted.

The Lancashire Garden Trust also objected to what it said would be the “material impact on the significance of Moor Park”.

The site as viewed form Moor Park Avenue, where a new pedestrian entrance will be created | Google

However, planning officers judged that the “low level” of harm to the neighbouring Moor Park Conservation Area – and the green space itself – would be outweighed by the “public benefits” of the plans, including the re-use of redundant previously-developed land.

Committee member Nweeda Khan wanted reassurance that the landscaped areas within the site would be well maintained and not allowed to become “overgrown”. Planning officer Laura Holden said no specific condition governing that issue had been attached to the permission – but that it would be the responsibility of the management company for the development.

The authority accepted the case made by the developer that it would not be financially viable for it to provide the 30 percent proportion of discounted ‘affordable homes’ usually demanded by local planning policy. McCarthy Stone has previously said the complex will be aimed at the “middle market”.

In a planning statement submitted to the city council, the firm added: “[We] have created this development concept to target a level of affordability that is an under-supplied sector of the market and for which there has been no substantial supply of stock.

“Retirement housing makes an enormous difference to the lives of older people across the country. The proposition helps residents stay happier and healthier for longer, enabling them to maintain their independence, find a community and make new friendships.”

A 21-space car park will be provided – less than half the number that would normally be recommended for 51 properties. However, it was nevertheless deemed acceptable because the location is “highly accessible by public transport”.

A new vehicular access point will be created on St Thomas’ Road, while a pedestrian entrance will come from Moor Park Avenue, within the park itself.