Aerial pictures emerge of travellers site on Preston's Ribbleton Park

More than 20 caravans arrived at the park in Heaton Place on Sunday afternoon (July 25).

After setting up a makeshift camp, the travellers were asked to vacate the site by officers from Preston City Council.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council, said: "We are aware that a group of Travellers have set up camp on Ribbleton Park having gained access via Blackpool Road.

"Officers from the council have visited the site to make contact with the group and we have commenced the process to remove the group from the site.

"Any waste left behind will be cleared when they have moved on."

It is not clear how long the group have been given to vacate the site, but aerial pictures show several caravans remained on the site yesterday (July 29).

Preston City Council has been approached for an updated comment.

1. The group set up camp at Ribbleton Park on July 25. Photo: @unemployedphotographer Buy photo

2. It is believed the travellers gained access to the site via Blackpool Road. Photo: @unemployedphotographer Buy photo

3. Officers from Preston City Council have visited the camp to ask the group to vacate the site. Buy photo

4. Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety, said: "Our officers visited Monday morning to carry out welfare checks and our usual processes will now be put into place regarding waste management and moving the group off the site." Photo: @unemployedphotographer Buy photo