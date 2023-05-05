The Preston electoratevoted in a raft of new councillors, with 16 voted in across the city's wards. One new councillor will be elected in every ward, with two in Preston Rural East.

The results saw Labour maintain its grip on the City Hall, with the party winning Sharoe Green from the Conservatives for the first time in 26 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Labour’s sole gain of the night and the Conservatives only loss, while the Liberal Democrats held all their council seat.

Vote counters will soon be hard at work

It means Labour now have 31 seats at the council, the Conservatives have 10 and the Liberal Democrats have 7.

The authority is currently controlled by Labour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIVE RESULTS TALLY

Key: Bold denotes the declared winner

Ashton Ward

Elizabeth Alison Atkins- Labour Party - 1,114

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Brooks- Alliance for Democracy and Freedom - 68

Jeremy Dable- Liberal Democrats - 208

Tes Slater- The Conservative Party Candidate - 374

Brookfield Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Brockbank- The Conservative Party Candidate – 218

Edward Craven- Liberal Democrats – 99

Naoimh McMahon- Labour and Co-operative Party – 817

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadley Ward

Cirenia Navarro Martinez- Labour Party – 544

Daniel Paul Nuttall- Conservative Party Candidate – 337

John Potter- Liberal Democrats – 1103

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Centre Ward

Carol Henshaw- Labour and Co-operative Party – 1035

Mike Peak- Liberal Democrats – 146

Andy Pratt- Conservative Candidate Party – 241

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Thompson- Green Party – 123

Deepdale Ward

Rebecca Potter- Liberal Democrats – 112

Samir Vohra- Labour Party – 1,470

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nilli Williamson- Conservative – 104

Fishwick and Frenchwood Ward

Yakub Patel- Labour Party – 1,165

Ishaq Vaez – Conservative – 365

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurgen Voges – Liberal Democrats – 92

Garrison Ward

Freddie Bailey- Labour Party – 1,363

Adam Bhailok – Conservative – 502

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Craven – Lib Dems – 334

Greyfriars ward

Chris Hamilton- Conservative – 613

Tony Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats – 1,128

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Francis Routledge - Labour – 583

Ingol and Cottam Ward

Taylor Smith-Donoughue - Labour – 389

Carolyn Gibson - Conservatives – 626

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Rutter- Lib Dems – 981

Lea and Larches Ward

Amin Monwara - Conservative – 199

Phil Crowe - Labour – 896

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Jewell- Lib Dems – 281

Plungington Ward

Matthew Brown – Labour Party – 896

Pamela Homer – Conservative – 172

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Johnstone – Lib Dems – 98

Preston Rural East Ward

Mark Bell – Conservatives – 1150

Victoria Blundell – Labour – 663

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Joyner – Lib Dems – 416

Harry Landless – Conservatives – 1,164

Andrew Maclaren – Labour – 616Benjamin Noble – Lib Dems – 327

Preston Rural North Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Guise - Lib Dems – 744

Adam Sarwar - Labour – 382

Sue Whittam - Conservatives - 848

Ribbleton Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Bosman – Lib Dems – 92

Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives – 177Pat Varty – Labour – 725

Sharoe Green Ward

Daniel Duckworth – Conservatives – 644

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Dwyer - Labour – 996

George Kulbacki – Lib Dems – 878

St Matthews Ward

Colin Homer - Conservative Party – 134

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Javed Iqbal – Labour – 973