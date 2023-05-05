South Ribble local election results 2023: live updates as count continues
All 50 of South Ribble Borough Council's seats were up for grabs across its 23 wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each.
The authority has been in no overall control since the last district vote four years ago and has subsequently been run by a minority Labour administration with issue-by-issue support from the Liberal Democrats.
Following the full declarations in 2019, Labour held 22 seats, the Conservatives 23 and the Liberal Democrats 5.
Defections and by-elections since then meant that the council make-up going into this year’s poll was Labour with 24 seats, the Conservatives 21 and the Liberal Democrats 5.
For the purposes of the ward results listed below, gains and holds are based on a comparison with the situation straight after the vote in 2019.
LIVE RESULTS TALLY
Labour – 6
Conservative – 2
Liberal Democrats –
Green Party –
Alliance for Democracy and Freedom –
KEY
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
(2) – denotes number of councillors elected in ward
BAMBER BRIDGE EAST (2)
Patricia Hunter - LABOUR -
Rachel Knowles - GREEN PARTY -
Emma Stevens - LABOUR –
Lesley Thurlbourn - CONSERVATIVE -
Stephen Thurlbourn - CONSERVATIVE -
BAMBER BRIDGE WEST (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
Paul Foster (INC/GL/CAB) - LABOUR – 490
Susan Marsh - CONSERVATIVE – 221
Caleb Tomlinson (INC) - LABOUR – 442
Paul Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 248
BROAD OAK (2)
Simon Casey - CONSERVATIVE -
Harold Hancock (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Anne Mather - CONSERVATIVE -
Andy Rae - LABOUR –
Ange Turner (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
BROADFIELD (2)
Charles Hamman - CONSERVATIVE -
Peter Tinsley - CONSERVATIVE -
Matthew Tomlinson (INC/CAB) - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE -
Kath Unsworth - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE -
Mary Young - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
BUCKSHAW AND WORDEN (2)
Andrew Ashton - CONSERVATIVE -
Stephen McHugh - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Pete Pillinger - LABOUR -
Wes Roberts - LABOUR -
Susan Snape - CONSERVATIVE -
CHARNOCK (2)
2 X LAB HOLD
George Ashcroft - CONSERVATIVE – 339
Deborah Ashton - LABOUR – 556
Adrian Bennett - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 49
Gillian Bennett - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 63
Joan Burrows - CONSERVATIVE – 344
Ian Watkinson (INC) - LABOUR – 523
COUPE GREEN AND GREGSON LANE (2)
Carly Davis - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM -
Mathew Forshaw - CONSERVATIVE -
James Gleeson - LABOUR -
Geoff Key - LABOUR -
Paul Valentine - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Gareth Watson (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
EARNSHAW BRIDGE (2)
Peter Aspinall - CONSERVATIVE -
Lou Jackson (INC) - LABOUR -
Mick Lennon - CONSERVATIVE -
Colin Sharples (INC) - LABOUR -
Alastair Thomas - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Joan Wright - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM -
FARINGTON EAST (2)
Jacky Alty (INC) - LABOUR -
James Collier - CONSERVATIVE -
Katherine Hesketh - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Basil Howard - CONSERVATIVE -
Paul Wharton-Hardman (INC, previously Conservative in 2019) - LABOUR -
FARINGTON WEST (2)
George Rear - CONSERVATIVE -
Alan Swindells - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Karen Walton (INC/GL) - CONSERVATIVE -
Chris Wharton-Hardman - LABOUR -
Angie Williams - LABOUR -
HOOLE (2)
Geoffrey Crewe - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
John Rainsbury (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Graham Smith - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
David Suthers (INC, previously Conservative in 2019) - LABOUR -
Connor Watson - CONSERVATIVE -
Mike Webster - LABOUR -
HOWICK AND PRIORY (3)
David Bennett - LABOUR -
Suzanne Buttery - CONSERVATIVE -
David Howarth (INC/GL) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
James Lillis - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Heike McMurray - GREEN PARTY -
David Shaw (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Alistair Woollard - CONSERVATIVE -
Linda Woollard - CONSERVATIVE -
LEYLAND CENTRAL (2)
2 X LAB HOLD
Aniela Bylinski Gelder (INC/CAB) - LABOUR – 666
Helen Crewe - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 130
Robert Newsome - CONSERVATIVE – 262
Elizabeth Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 211
Haydn Williams - LABOUR – 662
LONGTON AND HUTTON WEST (3)
Julie Buttery (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Simon Carter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Colin Coulton (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Adam Godwin - LABOUR -
Will King - CONSERVATIVE -
Christopher Maloney - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Nicholas Monks - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Emma Winterleigh - GREEN PARTY -
LOSTOCK HALL (3)
Elizabeth Basquill - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Stephen Bridge - CONSERVATIVE -
Martin Cassell - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Peter Gabbott - LABOUR -
Tony Green - CONSERVATIVE -
Peter Hubberstey - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
David Moore - CONSERVATIVE -
Lesley Pritchard - LABOUR -
Elaine Stringfellow - LABOUR -
MIDDLEFORTH (3)
Will Adams (INC) - LABOUR -
Chris Burton-Johnson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Clare Burton-Johnson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
James Flannery (INC/CAB) - LABOUR -
Marion Hancock - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Keith Martin (INC) - LABOUR -
David Micallef - CONSERVATIVE -
Moses Nutekpor - CONSERVATIVE -
Frances Walker - CONSERVATIVE -
MOSS SIDE (2)
Mal Donoghue - LABOUR -
Mary Green (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Michael Green (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Sophie Wilding - LABOUR -
NEW LONGTON AND HUTTON EAST (2)
David Moore - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Margaret Smith (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Phil Smith (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
Tim Young - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
SAMLESBURY AND WALTON (2)
Stephen Bennett - LABOUR -
Anjisu Gleave - CONSERVATIVE -
Elaine Hughes - LABOUR -
Christopher Mortimer - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Peter Mullineaux (INC) - CONSERVATIVE -
SEVEN STARS (2)
Jane Bell (INC) - LABOUR -
Matthew Farnworth - LABOUR –
Alexander Howarth - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
Josh Seed - CONSERVATIVE -
Daniel Southern - CONSERVATIVE -
ST. AMBROSE (2)
David Caunce - CONSERVATIVE -
Michael Gibbons - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM -
David Hambley - CONSERVATIVE -
Jo Hindle-Taylor - LABOUR -
Nicky Peet - LABOUR -
Simon Thomson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS -
WALTON-LE-DALE EAST (2)
Hilary Bedford - LABOUR –
Carol Chisholm (INC) - CONSERVATIVE –
Chris Lomax (INC) - LABOUR –
Samuel Mason - CONSERVATIVE –
WALTON-LE-DALE WEST (2)
2 X CON HOLD
Damian Bretherton (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 617
Sue Broady - GREEN PARTY – 97
Richard Burton - LABOUR – 426
Matt Campbell (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 548
Charles Parkinson - GREEN PARTY – 116
Alex Watson - LABOUR – 394