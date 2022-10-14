The highly-anticipated complex – dubbed ‘Animate’ – on the former site of the indoor market and multi-storey car park could bring in £7million a year to the local economy and create up to 140 jobs.

It was given permission in March, with an expected completion date of summer 2024.

Already Arc Cinema has been announced as an anchor tenant, following Hollywood Bowl who committed to opening a 16-lane bowling alley last November.

>>>Click here to read more about the vision

In June, council leader Matthew Brown announced that the first spades in the ground could could come as early as August - ahead of the October start date previously touted.

>>>Click here to see what he said

But half-way through October and with no sign of any construction work beginning, the authority has been accused of "talk and no action".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; Progress has halted on the cinema complex on the site of the former Preston Market

Former cabinet member Peter Moss tweeted: "In June the leader of #Preston Council told us the cinema complex would start Aug/Sept.

"Now mid-Oct and not even a spade on site, let alone "in the ground".

Is it happening or just more #PrestonModel talk & no action?

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what has the council said?

Photo Neil Cross; Progress has halted on the cinema complex on the site of the former Preston Market

Nothing. Preston City Council has been contacted for comment by the Post, but is yet to respond.

What’s the background to the scheme?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animate will be Preston Council’s biggest project and will fill the gap between Ringway and the new Market Hall.

The scheme was first imagined back in 2010 as part of the ill-fated £700m Tithebarn Redevelopment.

Photo Neil Cross; Progress has halted on the cinema complex on the site of the former Preston Market

Four of Animate's restaurants are said to be under offer and announcements on who will be moving in could be made soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; Progress has halted on the cinema complex on the site of the former Preston Market