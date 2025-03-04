Preston 'church on stilts' plans swapped for move to the suburbs

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:33 BST

A Preston church is poised to ditch plans to build an extension on stilts - just weeks after getting the go-ahead for the project.

The Reconciliation Ministries Church (TRM) - on Lancaster Road North, on the outskirts of the city centre - is eyeing up a move to a new location in the suburbs amid fears the new facilities would be “outgrown within a couple of years”.

Plans to expand The Reconciliation Ministries existing base on Lancaster Road North have been rethought
Plans to expand The Reconciliation Ministries existing base on Lancaster Road North have been rethought | Google

The place of worship, based close to Preston police station, was granted permission in January to construct a brand new three-storey building within its grounds. The structure was to stand on supports that would have enabled the ground floor space to be left open-sided to function as a small car park, so that none of the existing spaces were lost.

However, the church - which describes itself as “multicultural [and] non-denominational”- has now submitted a fresh application to Preston City Council for the conversion of vacant offices three miles away in Fulwood.

The vacant Beech House, on Caxton Road, could become home to The Reconciliation Ministries Church
The vacant Beech House, on Caxton Road, could become home to The Reconciliation Ministries Church | Urban Futures, via Preston City Council planning portal

The two-storey Beech House building, on Caxton Road is allocated for employment use, but, according to documents submitted to Preston City Council on behalf of TRM, has stood empty - in spite of being “actively marketed for many months”.

The church - which was established in 2003 - says the site would provide the space it needs for its 320-strong congregation, along with 70 parking bays, more than six times as many as are available at its current base.

The Beech House office building has been empty for months
The Beech House office building has been empty for months | Urban Futures, via Preston City Council

If the plans are approved, TRM says it will continue to use its Lancaster Road North home for events.

Beech House, meanwhile, would become a “religious centre” providing a prayer hall, classrooms, a conference room, meeting room, counselling room, kitchen and dining rooms.

It would be open from 9am-9pm on weekdays and 9am-3pm at weekends and on bank holidays.

