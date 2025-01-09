Preston 'church on stilts' gets the go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston church has been told that it can build a three-storey extension - on stilts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reconciliation Ministries (TRM) Church, on Lancaster Road North - close to Preston police station - wanted to be able to locate all of its facilities within the one building.

The church - which describes itself as “multicultural [and] non-denominational”- currently occupies a single-level property on the site, containing an open plan space for the congregation, along with toilets and a small kitchen. However, its offices are located in a three-storey structure elsewhere on the plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reconciliation Ministries Church, on Lancaster Road North | Google

The new building is now set to spring up alongside the existing congregation area after being granted permission by Preston City Council.

It will stand on stilts, meaning the ground floor space is left open-sided, so that vehicles can park beneath it. All 11 parking spaces will be retained as a result. The supporting steel stilts will sand 2.4 metres above ground level.

In a report outlining the reasons for their decision, town hall planners acknowledged that the new building - which will be 9.8 metres at its tallest point - would exceed the height of those surrounding it on the site. However, they concluded that because it would be positioned between two existing premises - and so was not bounded by residential development - it would not have “any detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the surrounding street scene”. A similar application had also been approved a decade ago, but never implemented - and the permission has since lapsed.