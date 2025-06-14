Preston apartment developer told to deliver affordable housing - if it can afford to

The developer of a huge apartment complex in Preston will have to help build affordable housing elsewhere in the city – if their scheme proves profitable enough.

Plans to create 469 flats on the former site of Dryden Mill, off Queen Street on the outskirts of the city centre, were approved just over two years ago – but are yet to get off the ground.

How the Dryden Mill apartment blocks should eventually look, but the site (inset) is set to remain undeveloped for a while yet | David Cox/Cassidy + Ashton and Google (inset)

The proposed pair of tower blocks – up to 16-storeys tall and billed as the “catalyst” needed to start the regeneration of the Stoneygate area – were given the green light by Preston City Council’s planning committee.

Members agreed to waive the authority’s usual demand for 30 percent of the dwellings to be offered for discounted sale or rent within the ‘affordable homes’ category.

Stoneygate Living, the firm behind the blueprint, successfully argued that the development would not be financially viable if it were forced to meet that demand.

However, councillors on the committee voted at their March 2023 meeting that the profitability of the project should be reassessed at a later date and – if it was found to have made more money than predicted – a cash contribution must be paid towards the construction of affordable housing on other plots in the city.

But in November last year, the applicant applied to have even that requirement removed, contending that the so-called ‘review mechanism’ had created a “financial obstacle” to the apartment vision being realised – because it caused “uncertainty for investors”.

That came two months after it emerged that a deal for developer Belgravia to deliver the properties planned for the site had collapsed after the firm concluded it was financially unviable even with the concession made by the city council.

However, the authority has now refused the request to abandon any claim on affordable housing until the profit level generated by the development is known.

Even before that decision was reached, Stoneygate Living last month applied for permission to introduce temporary storage facilities on the part of the former mill plot not already covered by the car park.

Documents lodged with the town hall stated it was “unlikely” building work on the homes would begin within the next three years.

The storage application has yet to be determined by city council planners.

