Huge Preston apartment complex on hold - this is what's planned in its place

Stalled plans to build almost 500 apartments on the outskirts of Preston City Centre are unlikely to get off the ground for at least three years, it has emerged.

The blueprint for the redevelopment of the former Dryden Mill site would see the creation of six tower blocks – up to 16 storeys high – spread across two individual buildings.

Billed as the “catalyst” needed to kickstart the regeneration of the Stoneygate area and turn it into an “urban village”, the scheme was approved by Preston City Council in March 2023.

How the ambitious apartment development could look - but not for several years yet | David Cox/Cassidy + Ashton

However, a deal to deliver the vision 469-apartment project – on land bounded by Manchester Road, Queen Street and Grimshaw Street – fell through last year.

Much of the plot is currently used as a car park and now an application has been lodged to turn the rest of it into temporary “open storage” while attempts are made to resurrect the residential plans.

Documents submitted to town hall planners reveal it is considered “unlikely” building work on the homes will begin within the next three years – with approval for the storage use being sought for that intervening period.

Part of the former Dryden Mill site is currently a car park, but the rest is disused - and now there are plans allow storage there for up to three years | Google

Planning agent Cassidy + Ashton says the intention of the applicant, Stoneygate Properties Ltd., is still to sell the site – with planning permission in place for the properties and retail space on the ground floor.

The firm had previously reached an agreement with development specialists Belgravia for the latter to purchase the land and build the apartments.

The process of finding a new developer to take on the scheme – and then obtain the further planning permission needed for the detailed designs – is expected to be lengthy.

The scheme includes a rooftop terrace and two-storey 'penthouse' apartments on the top floors | David Cox Architects/Cassidy + Ashton

The application for the storage space states that the site has started to attract fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour, which it is hoped would be curbed by permitting an “active” use on the part of the land not currently in operation as a car park.

Prior to the demolition of the industrial buildings that occupied the site until just over three years ago, it regularly hosted indoor car boot sales.

Plans for another temporary storage facility – in the form of almost 200 shipping containers – were thrown out by city councillors in November 2021.

A planning and heritage statement stresses no construction work would be required for the newly-proposed open storage – meaning any impact on the setting of neighbouring listed buildings, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Grimshaw Street School, would be minimal and temporary.

It adds: “Reuse of the site would ensure that it remains safe and secure – and visitors to the site will provide natural surveillance to both the application site and neighbouring uses.”

Last November, Stoneygate Living asked to be relieved of a requirement to provide a contribution towards the creation of affordable housing elsewhere in the city if the Dryden Mill development proved more profitable than current estimates. That application has still not been determined, according to the Preston City Council planning portal.

