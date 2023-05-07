Fast forward four years and the pair have just been elected to the selfsame authority – inspired by how politics and politicians helped them to achieve their aim.

Their journey from campaigners to councillors began four-and-a half years ago when they were alarmed to receive a letter from South Ribble Borough Council which floated the idea that the playground and park on Bent Lane – an area known locally as Strawberry Valley – could be used as a plot on which to build affordable housing.

The then Conservative-controlled authority launched a public consultation into the future of several open spaces as part of a wider plan to forge better green links across the area.

Newly-elected councillors Nicky Peet and Jo Hindle-Taylor, pictured moments after they won both seats in the St. Ambrose ward on South Ribble Borough Council

The outcome of that survey did not emerge before the May 2019 elections – at which Labour seized control of the council and committed to preserving the Bent Lane facility and upgrading it within its planned programme of playground refurbishments. At the time, the children’s play area boasted a single, solitary tyre swing.

After delays caused by decontamination work, the revamped park was finally reopened in March 2022 – and officially given the Strawberry Valley moniker by which locals had always known it.

The success of the campaign they led – which not only saw the green space secured, but also transformed – prompted Jo and Nicky to mount a joint bid to seek seats on the council themselves, in the hope of making a similar difference to the lives of other locals as their councillors had made to theirs.

Some of the equipment in the revamped Stawberry Valley playground; a dementia garden and new furnture for the wider park setting are also in the pipeline

After both were victorious in last week’s borough elections, they now represent the St. Ambrose ward, taking over from Labour’s Sue Jones, who has stepped down from the authority, and Kath Unsworth, who contested and won the Broadfield ward this time round.

The now former Cllr Jones previously held St. Ambrose with her husband Ken, until he passed away in 2020. The two backed Jo and Nicky’s efforts to ensure Strawberry Valley remained a place in which to run around or relax for future generations of Leylanders. As cabinet member for the environment for some of Labour’s last four years in control, Sue Jones also oversaw the park’s £175,000 facelift.

Nicky and Jo – who each have two daughters – say that the result they helped bring about for Strawberry Valley opened their eyes to the power of local politics.

“People say, ‘Oh, I don’t do politics’ or ‘I never vote’. But what happened to us shows exactly how important politics is and how it taps into absolutely everything in your life – so why wouldn’t you [take an interest]?” asked the now Cllr Peet.

Nicky Peet and Jo Hindle-Taylor celebrating the realisation of their dream Strawberry Valley revamp in March 2022

“I don’t think we realised how much local politics plays a part in the community – it’s been a massive eye-opener. People say, ‘The council does [this or that]’ – but it can be a very different council depending on who you vote for.”

Jo – whose then six-year old daughter Isabel made her feelings known about the future of Strawberry Valley when she attended a 2019 council consultation event with her mum – said that she did not necessarily trust politicians to be true to their word when Labour first made pledges about the park ahead of the last election four years ago.

“At first, we were [dubious],” the newly-titled Cllr Hindle-Taylor admits.

“But they were very genuine and just a good bunch, so that’s why we ended up wanting to be a part of it.”

Isabel Hindle-Taylor, then aged six, telling councillors what she wanted to see in her local playground back in 2019; four years later, her mum is one of them

It seems that political ambition would never have crossed their minds were it not for experiencing the practical reality of engaging with the democratic process – and how doing so can have the kind of impact that councillors of all political colours would no doubt say they are striving to achieve for their residents.

To that end, Jo’s message to St. Ambrose residents with local concerns – or thinking about mounting a campaign like the one she and Nicky fronted – is simple: talk to us.