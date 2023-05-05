South Ribble local election results: Labour take full control for first time in over 20 years
Labour has taken full control of South Ribble Borough Council for the first time in almost 25 years.
The party has run the authority with the support of the Liberal Democrats since the last district vote 2019, but this time round scooped 29 of the 50 seats in the all-out poll - clearing the threshold needed for an outright majority. The last time Labour was in sole command in South Ribble was between 1995 and 1999.
Reaction to follow.
All 50 of South Ribble Borough Council's seats were up for grabs across its 23 wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each.
The authority has been in no overall control since the last elections four years ago.
Following the full declarations in 2019, Labour held 22 seats, the Conservatives 23 and the Liberal Democrats 5.
Defections and by-elections since then meant that the council make-up going into this year’s poll was Labour with 24 seats, the Conservatives 21 and the Liberal Democrats 5.
For the purposes of the ward results listed below, gains and holds are based on a comparison with the situation straight after the vote in 2019.
FINAL RESULTS TALLY
RESULT: Labour take overall control of South Ribble Borough Council for the first time since 1995-1999.
Labour – 29
Conservative – 16
Liberal Democrats – 5
Green Party – 0
Alliance for Democracy and Freedom – 0
KEY
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
(2) – denotes number of councillors elected in ward
BAMBER BRIDGE EAST (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
Patricia Hunter - LABOUR – 618
Rachel Knowles - GREEN PARTY – 131
Emma Stevens - LABOUR – 486
Lesley Thurlbourn - CONSERVATIVE – 189
Stephen Thurlbourn - CONSERVATIVE – 173
BAMBER BRIDGE WEST (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
Paul Foster (INC/GL/CAB) - LABOUR – 490
Susan Marsh - CONSERVATIVE – 221
Caleb Tomlinson (INC) - LABOUR – 442
Paul Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 248
BROAD OAK (2)
2 x LIB DEM HOLD
Simon Casey - CONSERVATIVE – 250
Harold Hancock (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 951
Anne Mather - CONSERVATIVE – 188
Andy Rae - LABOUR – 251
Ange Turner (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 948
BROADFIELD (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
Charles Hamman - CONSERVATIVE – 140
Peter Tinsley - CONSERVATIVE – 147
Matthew Tomlinson (INC/CAB) - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE – 624
Kath Unsworth - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE – 581
Mary Young - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 71
BUCKSHAW AND WORDEN (2)
2 x LAB GAIN
Andrew Ashton - CONSERVATIVE – 612
Stephen McHugh - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 159
Pete Pillinger - LABOUR – 682
Wes Roberts - LABOUR – 620
Susan Snape - CONSERVATIVE – 555
CHARNOCK (2)
2 X LAB HOLD
George Ashcroft - CONSERVATIVE – 339
Deborah Ashton - LABOUR – 556
Adrian Bennett - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 49
Gillian Bennett - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 63
Joan Burrows - CONSERVATIVE – 344
Ian Watkinson (INC) - LABOUR – 523
COUPE GREEN AND GREGSON LANE (2)
1 x CON HOLD & 1 x LAB GAIN
Carly Davis - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM – 125
Mathew Forshaw - CONSERVATIVE – 580
James Gleeson - LABOUR – 571
Geoff Key - LABOUR – 462
Paul Valentine - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 120
Gareth Watson (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 512
EARNSHAW BRIDGE (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
Peter Aspinall - CONSERVATIVE – 334
Lou Jackson (INC) - LABOUR – 549
Mick Lennon - CONSERVATIVE – 314
Colin Sharples (INC) - LABOUR – 546
Alastair Thomas - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 94
Joan Wright - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM – 62
FARINGTON EAST (2)
1 x LAB HOLD & 1 LAB GAIN
Jacky Alty (INC) - LABOUR – 549
James Collier - CONSERVATIVE – 254
Katherine Hesketh - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 91
Basil Howard - CONSERVATIVE – 287
Paul Wharton-Hardman (INC, previously Conservative in 2019, later defected to Labour) - LABOUR – 608
FARINGTON WEST (2)
2 x CON HOLD
George Rear - CONSERVATIVE – 433
Alan Swindells - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 146
Karen Walton (INC/GL) - CONSERVATIVE – 491
Chris Wharton-Hardman - LABOUR – 407
Angie Williams - LABOUR – 411
HOOLE (2)
2 x CON HOLD
Geoffrey Crewe - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 97
John Rainsbury (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 566
Graham Smith - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 168
David Suthers (INC, previously Conservative in 2019) - LABOUR – 400
Connor Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 466
Mike Webster - LABOUR – 389
HOWICK AND PRIORY (3)
3 X LIB DEM HOLD
David Bennett - LABOUR – 480
Suzanne Buttery - CONSERVATIVE – 319
David Howarth (INC/GL) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 1,627
James Lillis - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 1,436
Heike McMurray - GREEN PARTY – 200
David Shaw (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 1,390
Alistair Woollard - CONSERVATIVE – 287
Linda Woollard - CONSERVATIVE – 303
LEYLAND CENTRAL (2)
2 X LAB HOLD
Aniela Bylinski Gelder (INC/CAB) - LABOUR – 666
Helen Crewe - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 130
Robert Newsome - CONSERVATIVE – 262
Elizabeth Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 211
Haydn Williams - LABOUR – 662
LONGTON AND HUTTON WEST (3)
3 x CON HOLD
Julie Buttery (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 965
Simon Carter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 371
Colin Coulton (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 934
Adam Godwin - LABOUR – 422
Will King - CONSERVATIVE – 892
Christopher Maloney - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 266
Nicholas Monks - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 302
Emma Winterleigh - GREEN PARTY – 261
LOSTOCK HALL (3)
2 x LAB LAB GAIN & 1 X LAB HOLD
Elizabeth Basquill - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 97
Stephen Bridge - CONSERVATIVE – 661
Martin Cassell - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 72
Peter Gabbott - LABOUR – 886
Tony Green - CONSERVATIVE – 564
Peter Hubberstey - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 82
David Moore - CONSERVATIVE – 577
Lesley Pritchard - LABOUR – 930
Elaine Stringfellow - LABOUR – 828
MIDDLEFORTH (3)
3 x LAB HOLD
Will Adams (INC) - LABOUR – 957
Chris Burton-Johnson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 235
Clare Burton-Johnson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 271
James Flannery (INC/CAB) - LABOUR – 913
Marion Hancock - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 269
Keith Martin (INC) - LABOUR – 940
David Micallef - CONSERVATIVE – 401
Moses Nutekpor - CONSERVATIVE – 360
Frances Walker - CONSERVATIVE – 418
MOSS SIDE (2)
2 x CON HOLD
Mal Donoghue - LABOUR – 518
Mary Green (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 595
Michael Green (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 590
Sophie Wilding - LABOUR – 554
NEW LONGTON AND HUTTON EAST (2)
2 x CON HOLD
David Moore - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 666
Margaret Smith (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 756
Phil Smith (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 729
Tim Young - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 618
SAMLESBURY AND WALTON (2)
2 x CON HOLD
Stephen Bennett - LABOUR – 344
Anjisu Gleave - CONSERVATIVE – 596
Elaine Hughes - LABOUR – 346
Christopher Mortimer - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 106
Peter Mullineaux (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 606
SEVEN STARS (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
Jane Bell (INC) - LABOUR – 627
Matthew Farnworth - LABOUR – 604
Alexander Howarth - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 69
Josh Seed - CONSERVATIVE – 257
Daniel Southern - CONSERVATIVE – 244
ST. AMBROSE (2)
2 x LAB HOLD
David Caunce - CONSERVATIVE – 218
Michael Gibbons - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM – 46
David Hambley - CONSERVATIVE – 222
Jo Hindle-Taylor - LABOUR – 671
Nicky Peet - LABOUR – 692
Simon Thomson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 402
WALTON-LE-DALE EAST (2)
1 x LAB GAIN & 1 LAB HOLD
Hilary Bedford - LABOUR – 698
Carol Chisholm (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 391
Chris Lomax (INC) - LABOUR – 708
Samuel Mason - CONSERVATIVE – 302
WALTON-LE-DALE WEST (2)
2 X CON HOLD
Damian Bretherton (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 617
Sue Broady - GREEN PARTY – 97
Richard Burton - LABOUR – 426
Matt Campbell (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 548
Charles Parkinson - GREEN PARTY – 116
Alex Watson - LABOUR – 394