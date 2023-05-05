The party has run the authority with the support of the Liberal Democrats since the last district vote 2019, but this time round scooped 29 of the 50 seats in the all-out poll - clearing the threshold needed for an outright majority. The last time Labour was in sole command in South Ribble was between 1995 and 1999.

Reaction to follow.

All 50 of South Ribble Borough Council's seats were up for grabs across its 23 wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each.

South Ribble residents went to the polls to elect borough councillors for the first time in four years on Thursday

The authority has been in no overall control since the last elections four years ago.

Following the full declarations in 2019, Labour held 22 seats, the Conservatives 23 and the Liberal Democrats 5.

Defections and by-elections since then meant that the council make-up going into this year’s poll was Labour with 24 seats, the Conservatives 21 and the Liberal Democrats 5.

For the purposes of the ward results listed below, gains and holds are based on a comparison with the situation straight after the vote in 2019.

FINAL RESULTS TALLY

RESULT: Labour take overall control of South Ribble Borough Council for the first time since 1995-1999.

Labour – 29

Conservative – 16

Liberal Democrats – 5

Green Party – 0

Alliance for Democracy and Freedom – 0

KEY

(INC) - denotes incumbent

(CAB) - denotes cabinet member

(GL) - denotes group leader

(2) – denotes number of councillors elected in ward

BAMBER BRIDGE EAST (2)

2 x LAB HOLD

Patricia Hunter - LABOUR – 618

Rachel Knowles - GREEN PARTY – 131

Emma Stevens - LABOUR – 486

Lesley Thurlbourn - CONSERVATIVE – 189

Stephen Thurlbourn - CONSERVATIVE – 173

BAMBER BRIDGE WEST (2)

2 x LAB HOLD

Paul Foster (INC/GL/CAB) - LABOUR – 490

Susan Marsh - CONSERVATIVE – 221

Caleb Tomlinson (INC) - LABOUR – 442

Paul Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 248

BROAD OAK (2)

2 x LIB DEM HOLD

Simon Casey - CONSERVATIVE – 250

Harold Hancock (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 951

Anne Mather - CONSERVATIVE – 188

Andy Rae - LABOUR – 251

Ange Turner (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 948

BROADFIELD (2)

2 x LAB HOLD

Charles Hamman - CONSERVATIVE – 140

Peter Tinsley - CONSERVATIVE – 147

Matthew Tomlinson (INC/CAB) - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE – 624

Kath Unsworth - LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE – 581

Mary Young - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 71

BUCKSHAW AND WORDEN (2)

2 x LAB GAIN

Andrew Ashton - CONSERVATIVE – 612

Stephen McHugh - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 159

Pete Pillinger - LABOUR – 682

Wes Roberts - LABOUR – 620

Susan Snape - CONSERVATIVE – 555

CHARNOCK (2)

2 X LAB HOLD

George Ashcroft - CONSERVATIVE – 339

Deborah Ashton - LABOUR – 556

Adrian Bennett - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 49

Gillian Bennett - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 63

Joan Burrows - CONSERVATIVE – 344

Ian Watkinson (INC) - LABOUR – 523

COUPE GREEN AND GREGSON LANE (2)

1 x CON HOLD & 1 x LAB GAIN

Carly Davis - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM – 125

Mathew Forshaw - CONSERVATIVE – 580

James Gleeson - LABOUR – 571

Geoff Key - LABOUR – 462

Paul Valentine - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 120

Gareth Watson (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 512

EARNSHAW BRIDGE (2)

2 x LAB HOLD

Peter Aspinall - CONSERVATIVE – 334

Lou Jackson (INC) - LABOUR – 549

Mick Lennon - CONSERVATIVE – 314

Colin Sharples (INC) - LABOUR – 546

Alastair Thomas - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 94

Joan Wright - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM – 62

FARINGTON EAST (2)

1 x LAB HOLD & 1 LAB GAIN

Jacky Alty (INC) - LABOUR – 549

James Collier - CONSERVATIVE – 254

Katherine Hesketh - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 91

Basil Howard - CONSERVATIVE – 287

Paul Wharton-Hardman (INC, previously Conservative in 2019, later defected to Labour) - LABOUR – 608

FARINGTON WEST (2)

2 x CON HOLD

George Rear - CONSERVATIVE – 433

Alan Swindells - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 146

Karen Walton (INC/GL) - CONSERVATIVE – 491

Chris Wharton-Hardman - LABOUR – 407

Angie Williams - LABOUR – 411

HOOLE (2)

2 x CON HOLD

Geoffrey Crewe - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 97

John Rainsbury (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 566

Graham Smith - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 168

David Suthers (INC, previously Conservative in 2019) - LABOUR – 400

Connor Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 466

Mike Webster - LABOUR – 389

HOWICK AND PRIORY (3)

3 X LIB DEM HOLD

David Bennett - LABOUR – 480

Suzanne Buttery - CONSERVATIVE – 319

David Howarth (INC/GL) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 1,627

James Lillis - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 1,436

Heike McMurray - GREEN PARTY – 200

David Shaw (INC) - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 1,390

Alistair Woollard - CONSERVATIVE – 287

Linda Woollard - CONSERVATIVE – 303

LEYLAND CENTRAL (2)

2 X LAB HOLD

Aniela Bylinski Gelder (INC/CAB) - LABOUR – 666

Helen Crewe - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 130

Robert Newsome - CONSERVATIVE – 262

Elizabeth Watson - CONSERVATIVE – 211

Haydn Williams - LABOUR – 662

LONGTON AND HUTTON WEST (3)

3 x CON HOLD

Julie Buttery (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 965

Simon Carter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 371

Colin Coulton (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 934

Adam Godwin - LABOUR – 422

Will King - CONSERVATIVE – 892

Christopher Maloney - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 266

Nicholas Monks - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 302

Emma Winterleigh - GREEN PARTY – 261

LOSTOCK HALL (3)

2 x LAB LAB GAIN & 1 X LAB HOLD

Elizabeth Basquill - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 97

Stephen Bridge - CONSERVATIVE – 661

Martin Cassell - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 72

Peter Gabbott - LABOUR – 886

Tony Green - CONSERVATIVE – 564

Peter Hubberstey - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 82

David Moore - CONSERVATIVE – 577

Lesley Pritchard - LABOUR – 930

Elaine Stringfellow - LABOUR – 828

MIDDLEFORTH (3)

3 x LAB HOLD

Will Adams (INC) - LABOUR – 957

Chris Burton-Johnson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 235

Clare Burton-Johnson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 271

James Flannery (INC/CAB) - LABOUR – 913

Marion Hancock - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 269

Keith Martin (INC) - LABOUR – 940

David Micallef - CONSERVATIVE – 401

Moses Nutekpor - CONSERVATIVE – 360

Frances Walker - CONSERVATIVE – 418

MOSS SIDE (2)

2 x CON HOLD

Mal Donoghue - LABOUR – 518

Mary Green (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 595

Michael Green (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 590

Sophie Wilding - LABOUR – 554

NEW LONGTON AND HUTTON EAST (2)

2 x CON HOLD

David Moore - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 666

Margaret Smith (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 756

Phil Smith (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 729

Tim Young - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 618

SAMLESBURY AND WALTON (2)

2 x CON HOLD

Stephen Bennett - LABOUR – 344

Anjisu Gleave - CONSERVATIVE – 596

Elaine Hughes - LABOUR – 346

Christopher Mortimer - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 106

Peter Mullineaux (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 606

SEVEN STARS (2)

2 x LAB HOLD

Jane Bell (INC) - LABOUR – 627

Matthew Farnworth - LABOUR – 604

Alexander Howarth - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 69

Josh Seed - CONSERVATIVE – 257

Daniel Southern - CONSERVATIVE – 244

ST. AMBROSE (2)

2 x LAB HOLD

David Caunce - CONSERVATIVE – 218

Michael Gibbons - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM – 46

David Hambley - CONSERVATIVE – 222

Jo Hindle-Taylor - LABOUR – 671

Nicky Peet - LABOUR – 692

Simon Thomson - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS – 402

WALTON-LE-DALE EAST (2)

1 x LAB GAIN & 1 LAB HOLD

Hilary Bedford - LABOUR – 698

Carol Chisholm (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 391

Chris Lomax (INC) - LABOUR – 708

Samuel Mason - CONSERVATIVE – 302

WALTON-LE-DALE WEST (2)

2 X CON HOLD

Damian Bretherton (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 617

Sue Broady - GREEN PARTY – 97

Richard Burton - LABOUR – 426

Matt Campbell (INC) - CONSERVATIVE – 548

Charles Parkinson - GREEN PARTY – 116