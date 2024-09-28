Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 60 areas of open water in South Ribble have been assessed to determine the risk they pose to the public.

South Ribble Borough Council has inspected each of the water bodies for which it is responsible as part of a new safety policy designed to reduce water-related accidents.

The authority considered a range of factors including water temperature and depth, as well as the likelihood of people falling close to the water’s edge. Authorised and unauthorised uses of the water was also taken into account in order to calculate an overall risk rating for each location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas of water across South Ribble - like this one at Brickcroft Nature Reserve - have been risk assessed

An average of 400 people a year drown in the UK and South Ribble’s cabinet member for environment Kath Unsworth told the council meeting at which the new water safety strategy was approved that the policy was “an important step towards minimising such risks” in the borough.

Only contained bodies of water - such as ponds - have been surveyed, not rivers and streams, which are the responsibility of other organisations.

The policy aims to reduce risks by managing them “before accidents occur” and identifying “hot spots” where there is the most potential for people to come to harm.

The total 62 sites that have been inspected include areas of water in Worden Park, Shruggs Wood, Brickcroft Nature Reserve, Hurst Grange Park and Withy Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document sets out a series of measures that can be taken to mitigate hazards, including the use of signs displaying “key safety messages”, such as warnings not to swim.

“Physical barriers” to prevent people intentionally or accidentally entering some of the water bodies may also be necessary, but the safety policy says such a move would need “careful consideration”.

It adds: “Whilst discouraging access is a safety control measure, there should be a focus on ensuring someone can easily get out of the water in the event they enter [it].

“The council prioritises clear demarcation of a water body to prevent accidental entry, but recognises it is not necessarily always practical or feasible to physically prevent deliberate access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where the risk of falling into deeper water is considered high, it is suggested that a gentle underwater gradient from the edge is maintained where possible.

“Where a steep gradient or…swimming temptation exists, the planting of vegetation on banks can act as a deterrent.”

While life buoys are regarded as a way of reducing the risk of drowning if a person does get into difficulties, the strategy notes that they can be “difficult to use over a distance” and are often vandalised - meaning they also require regular checks.

The risks associated with each of the areas of water will determine how often they are subject to repeat inspections - weekly, monthly or every six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Longton and Hutton East ward councillor Margaret Smith said she would welcome any move to improve the pond in Hutton, which she warned was so covered in weeds “you can’t even see the water”.

Water bodies on council-owned land which is leased to third parties will remain the responsibility of the leaseholder under the new policy.