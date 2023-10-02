Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barton is staging a referendum on 9th November in which locals will be asked whether or not they back a neighbourhood development plan that the parish council has drawn up for the area.

If approved, the document would introduce a raft of policies covering all aspects of the evolution of the village - from the location and quality of new housing to the preservation of local green spaces.

Barton - which straddles the border of Preston and Wyre - has been the subject of a slew of often controversial planning applications over the past decade, with its housing stock increasing by more than 50 percent since 2015.

Barton resudents are heading to the polls in November to vote on an issue close to home

A public inquiry into one proposed - and, ultimately, approved - estate of 150 homes at Cardwell Farm, in 2021, heard that some residents had opted to leave amid the rapid expansion of their village and the lack of services to go with it.

While the neighbourhood plan cannot put a blanket block on further development - and must complement, rather than contradict, existing Preston, Wyre and Central Lancashire planning policy - it can exert significant influence and would have to be factored in when planning applications were being decided.

The proposed plan pledges to support new housing when it is within the settlement boundaries of the village and would permit development outside of those boundaries only in exceptional circumstances and if it were small scale.

All planning applications would also have to demonstrate that they did not have an adverse impact on existing or future residents and be accompanied by appropriately located “physical and social infrastructure”.

John Parker, vice-chair of Barton Parish Council, says he understands why people may feel “the horse has bolted”, because of the scale of development that has already taken place. However, he is urging them to have their say over the future rather than focus on the past.

“Barton has had a disproportionately high ratio [of new housing] in comparison to the size of the village and the infrastructure that supports it.

“But if we don’t do anything as a parish council, we can't complain about things that might happen [in future], either at a local or central government level. We have to try and change the narrative In the parish’s favour.

“So if you want to have a voice for where you live, you need to exercise that right [to vote in the referendum], Cllr Parker said.

While a simple majority in favour is all that is required in order for the neighbourhood plan to be adopted, he says that he is hoping for a high turnout in order to make the result feel “legitimate”.

Cllr Parker also stressed that the plan - which has been six years in the making and includes sections on green infrastructure, drainage and supporting businesses - “isn't just about either encouraging or discouraging housing”.

“It is broadly about the strategy for the village going forwards - and that's about much more than whether we have 10 houses or a thousand.

“But we have had to be pragmatic in how we approach these things and quite realistic as well - because, nationally, there is a call for more housing. That housing should really be [delivered] on a strategic infrastructure and needs basis - but it isn't always done in that way," he said.

Areas covered by an approved neighbourhood plan are entitled to an uncapped 25 percent share of the community infrastructure levy funding that is paid over to planning authorities by developers. Those without, receive only 15 percent, capped at £100 per existing dwelling.

Before the referendum date could be fixed, the neighbourhood plan had to be assessed by an independent examiner to ensure its compliance with overarching planning legislation. As part of that process, an objection by developer Seddon Homes - claiming that the proposed policy on development within settlement boundaries would “inhibit sustainable growth”, particularly around Bilsborrow - was rejected.

Examiner Peter Diggers said that because both the Preston and Wyre council areas could comfortably demonstrate that they had a five-year supply of land set aside for new housing - as required by government legislation - the neighbourhood plan was “under no obligation” to allocate even more space for development.