Nominate Lancashire's heroes for a special Parliamentary award

Now in their fifth year, the Awards are an opportunity to hear about the work people are doing in their community, raising awareness and bringing about change by engaging with UK Parliament and democracy.

West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper said: “There is so much amazing work going on in our West Lancashire community. Teachers, volunteers and campaigners have kept our country moving for the last year and they deserve our recognition.

“Anyone who has been positively affected by the work of a member of our community should seriously consider nominating them for these awards.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper

Winners will be invited to an Awards ceremony hosted in UK Parliament in March 2022, subject to Covid guidelines. This will include afternoon tea overlooking the Thames and a trophy to commemorate their achievement.

Nominations can be submitted by clicking here.