Nominate Lancashire's heroes for a special Parliamentary award
Nominations are now open for the Your UK Parliament Awards 2022, to recognise and celebrate the work of outstanding community organisations, volunteers, schools and teachers.
Now in their fifth year, the Awards are an opportunity to hear about the work people are doing in their community, raising awareness and bringing about change by engaging with UK Parliament and democracy.
West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper said: “There is so much amazing work going on in our West Lancashire community. Teachers, volunteers and campaigners have kept our country moving for the last year and they deserve our recognition.
“Anyone who has been positively affected by the work of a member of our community should seriously consider nominating them for these awards.”
Winners will be invited to an Awards ceremony hosted in UK Parliament in March 2022, subject to Covid guidelines. This will include afternoon tea overlooking the Thames and a trophy to commemorate their achievement.
Nominations can be submitted by clicking here.
The closing date for nominations is January 31, 2022.