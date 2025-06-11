. | .

A new housing estate in Chorley has been given the green light - more than a decade after it was first proposed.

Sixty-five homes can now be built on the former site of Cowling Mill after Chorley Council’s planning committee approved the long-delayed redevelopment of the plot - although one road-related hurdle will have to be overcome first.

The blueprint for the scheme was initially considered by the local authority back in September 2014, when councillors deferred their decision because of what were described as “deficiencies” in the ecological assessments provided by the applicant.

The project then became subject to repeated hold-ups and the firm leading it, Neatmeek Limited, subsequently went into administration. Further delays have followed since the turn of the decade while drainage and flood risk issues were considered.

The now cleared former Cowling Mill site | .

Planning committee members have now approved the latest iteration of the proposal after hearing that the only outstanding objection was from Lancashire County Council highways bosses over visibility at the site's access and exit point on Cowling Brow.

Chorley Council planning case officer Mike Halsall said a bridge parapet would have to be lowered “to achieve the required sight lines” to the south of the development as a result of a bend in the road.

The committee heard county council officials were not satisfied that a “safe solution” could be achieved - and so objected to the plan in its current form.

Mr. Halsall said a condition would be imposed preventing building work beginning until an agreement with the highways authority had been reached.

Donna Barber, the agent for the application, said the site had become associated with antisocial behaviour. She also told members the aim was to make energy efficiency a cornerstone of the project, which will include 20 properties that fall into the discounted ‘affordable homes’ category.

“We’re…in discussion with developers exploring [delivery of] energy efficient homes which could reduce living costs and place Chorley at the forefront of sustainable development - this potentially becoming Europe’s largest zero-build community.

“We feel this is a chance to support a development which delivers not just homes, but real lasting benefits to the community,” Ms. Barber added.

The mill itself was demolished more than three years ago.

Committee member Alex Hilton said he would “certainly rather see these houses built on a brownfield site than a green field”.

While also supporting the plans, Cllr Chris Snow acknowledged the need to address concerns over the access, which he described as “horrible” and “quite a dangerous place at the moment”.

Chorley is currently unable to meet a government requirement to show that it has five years’ worth of land set aside to meet its new housing targets, meaning there is a presumption in favour of approving bids to build new properties unless there is a significant downside to doing so.

Parts of the site lie in flood risk zones 2 and 3, where the likelihood of flooding is medium and high, respectively, from the nearby Black Brook. Land levels will have to be raised as a result.

Although the permission has been granted only in outline form, the applicant has indicated the type of dwellings that will be built - 12 one-bedroomed flats, 16 two-bed houses, 31 three-bedroomed properties and six four-bed homes. The majority of the houses will be in terrace style.