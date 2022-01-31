MP welcomes Qatari royals to Clitheroe shining spotlight on grassroots football heroes

Leading a delegation of officials on a special visit to experience grassroots football in the North West, Mr Al Thawadi met with local grassroots heroes who ensure youngsters play football week-in, week-out.

During his visit, Mr Al Thawadi not only met with parents and children of Ribble Valley football clubs, he was delighted to meet chairman of Clitheroe Wolves, Ross Hibbert and club secretary David Crook. He was thrilled to see the enthusiasm of the players and volunteers who are so essential in keeping the club running.

Clitheroe Wolves Football Club was originally started in 1992, but has seen huge growth in recent years, now fielding 65 teams, made up of over 1,000 players. The club has become so successful that it is unfortunately now largely full. Though aspirations are to expand and provide even more opportunities to young players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: MP Nigel Evans, Ross Hibbert, H.E. Hassan Al-Thawadi and David Crook

Speaking of the visit, Mr Evans, said: “If it weren’t for the dedication of local volunteers and the enthusiasm of youngsters and parents then Clitheroe Wolves would not be able to be nearly as successful as they are with, over 1,000 players signed up.

“It is thanks to grassroots level football such as at Clitheroe Wolves that we can grow the next generation of footballers feeding into the highest levels of the game. Some players at

Clitheroe Wolves are already making their way to the top, with one player Leighton Clarkson now signed up with Liverpool”

Chairman, Ross Hibbert commented: "To host Nigel and his guests for the visit to High Moor was a great honour. As a club we are very proud of what we have achieved and hope to continue to grow the club. We currently have over 1,000 members (with 65 teams), and to have the opportunity to show someone of Hassan's status to our club, is a great privilege and we hope he and his fellow visitors enjoyed it."