More than a dozen Ukrainians already living in Preston

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the United Kingdom could accept more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, with the Home Office creating a family migration visa for those with immediate family in the UK.

It means spouses or civil partners, unmarried partners who have lived together for at least two years, children, parents, grandparents and siblings of Ukrainian nationals living in the UK can enter with a visa.

In Preston, there are roughly 20 Ukrainian residents, Office for National Statistics figures outline.

Preston has a small population of people from Ukraine

They are among 37,530 Ukrainians living in England and Wales.

The data, from the 2021 census, has been released early by the ONS to aid local authorities in emergency response planning.