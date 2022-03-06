More than a dozen Ukrainians already living in Preston
More than a dozen Ukrainians already live in Preston, new figures show, as the refugee crisis in the country worsens.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the United Kingdom could accept more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, with the Home Office creating a family migration visa for those with immediate family in the UK.
It means spouses or civil partners, unmarried partners who have lived together for at least two years, children, parents, grandparents and siblings of Ukrainian nationals living in the UK can enter with a visa.
In Preston, there are roughly 20 Ukrainian residents, Office for National Statistics figures outline.
The data, from the 2021 census, has been released early by the ONS to aid local authorities in emergency response planning.
The figures also show that approximately 50 Russian nationals live in Preston – among 53,120 in England and Wales.