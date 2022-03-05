Mayor of Preston appeals for urgent donations for Ukraine as Russia continues invasion

The Mayor of Preston has been formally approached for support by the town’s Polish twin city Kalisz, who have been urgently providing finance and supplies to the Ukrainian city Kamieniec Podolski.

Kalisz, which lies 146 miles west of Poland’s capital city Warsaw, was twinned with Preston in 1989 and has since been involved in a number of projects to develop a partnership between the two cities.

With a longstanding relationship between Kamieniec Podolski and Kalisz, the Ukrainian city issued a list of vital supplies to their Polish partner that Preston has been asked to support in any way they can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To meet the urgent need for these items, on behalf of the Mayor of Preston, Preston City Council is hosting a donation page on their website that will allow residents, communities and businesses to donate funds.

The funds will be transferred directly to the Mayor of the city Kalisz to purchase and transfer the necessary supplies to Ukraine.

Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqbal, said: “Many of us are watching what is happening in Ukraine with great sadness, and I know there is a growing desire across all of our communities to help in some way.

The Mayor of Preston has been formally approached for support by the town’s Polish twin city Kalisz. (Copyright: David Dixon)

“While there are a number of great causes and organisations that are either raising money or collecting donations for Ukrainians, it is my honour to share the personal request from the Mayor of Kalisz, our twin city, to help him help both refugees and, for as long as they are able, directly transport supplies across the border.

“On his behalf, I ask that those who are able to support this worthy and urgent cause to give generously - and remind you that when we work together, every pound adds up to make a real difference.”

There are various ways to donate - either financially or supplies - locally and nationally.

Preston City Council urged anyone wishing to do so to ensure all donations are through a trustworthy source.

Examples include British Red Cross, International Aid (which currently is collecting donations in Chorley), and other great charities and community groups in the area.

To make a donation, click HERE.