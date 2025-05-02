Local elections: I really fear for Lancashire and its people as Reform UK takes control of county council
The surging popularity of Reform UK means they now have a Lancashire County Council majority, with results still coming in.
That means the Conservative administration will leave County Hall in the hands of Reform, which opposition councillors have said has no experience of what it's like to run a county council.
Group leader of the Liberal Democrats David Howarth retained his Penwortham West seat, with nearly double the votes of Reform's Wayne Griffiths in second, but he is now worried about what the future holds.
"I really do now fear for the county and I fear for the people of Lancashire," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service as the Tories’ eight-year majority came crashing down.
"With the results that have just taken place, with sweeping gains for Reform, who really don't have a manifesto, who've shown themselves that they have no experience of running a county council, or even an understanding of how council finance works.
"I think we're in for a very rocky and very difficult first 12 months at least."
Admitting people have supported and voted for Reform, he said it was the democratic outcome.
"I think the proof is now in the pudding, and we need to see just exactly what it is they're going to do."
