With the Liberal Democrats only fielding candidates in two wards, Labour won 13 wards with the Conservatives claiming victory in the Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South ward.

The party gained three wards from the Conservatives to further tightened its grip on the council chamber.

Council leader Alistair Bradley said his party had benefited from the national Government’s troubles but maintained the result was a “ringing endorsement” of local efforts.

Council leader Alistair Bradley at the election count in Chorley

He added: "We almost made a clean sweep - only one seat has got away from us.

"This is a high tide for Chorley Labour and an endorsement of our principles and policies.

"Local councillors working hard in their own areas has paid off."

He added that they would "now double down and deliver for residents on the things that we promised and to make sure we continue to deliver for Chorley."

The election count in Chorley

Turnout stood around 33 per cent across the town, with the highest turnout achieved in the Chorley North East Ward, standing at 45.58 per cent.

Here is a result break down of all 14 wards and their candidates.

Chorley East Ward:

Zara Khan (Labour and Co-operative) - 1153

Returning officer Gary Hall

Susan Margaret Morris (Conservative) 304

Emma Jayne Kilburn (Green) - 175

Turnout 27.3%.

Chorley and North and Astley:

Hard at work counting votes in Chorley

Alistair William Morwood (Labour) - 1159

Oliver Luke Knights (Conservative) - 606

Kath Becker (Green) - 213

Turnout 33.82%.

Adlington and Anderton:

June Molyneaux (Labour and Co-operative) - 1339

Neil Gardiner Baglow (Conservative) - 699

Jon Royle (Green) - 121

Turnout 36.65%.

Euxton:

Tommy Gray (Labour and Co-operative) - 1429

Rosie Russell (Conservative) - 740

Richard Taylor Kilburn (Green) - 135

Turnout 39.2%.

Chorley South East and Heath Charnock:

Samir Khan (Labour and Co-operative) - 1169

Sandra Mercer (Conservative) - 591

Jane Elizabeth Weston (Green) - 164

Jenny Hurley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) - 85

Turnout 30%.

Chorley North West:

Matthew John Lynch (Labour and Co-operative) - 1366

Peter Malpas (Conservative) - 738

Mark Worsley Tebbutt (Green) - 211

Turnout 39.6%.

Chorley South West:

Terry Howarth (Labour and Co-operative) - 858

Andy Hunter-Rossall (Green) - 547

Marie Gray (Conservative) - 262

Turnout 29.3%

Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard:

Arjun Singh (Labour and Co-operative) - 1154

John Derek Dalton (Conservative) - 917

Sally Fenton (Green) - 104

Mark Robert Frost (Liberal Democrat) - 66

Turnout 39.19%

Buckshaw and Whittle:

Dedrah Cecilia Moss (Labour and Co-operative) - 1036

Christine Turner (Conservative) - 715

Rachel Smith (Green) - 156

Turnout 27.7%

Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton (New Ward):

Michelle Le Marinel (Labour and Co-operative) - 1035

Gregory Ian Morgan (Conservative) - 989

Olga Maria Gomez-Cash - 203