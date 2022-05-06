With the Liberal Democrats only fielding candidates in two wards, Labour won 13 wards with the Conservatives claiming victory in the Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South ward.
The party gained three wards from the Conservatives to further tightened its grip on the council chamber.
Council leader Alistair Bradley said his party had benefited from the national Government’s troubles but maintained the result was a “ringing endorsement” of local efforts.
He added: "We almost made a clean sweep - only one seat has got away from us.
"This is a high tide for Chorley Labour and an endorsement of our principles and policies.
"Local councillors working hard in their own areas has paid off."
He added that they would "now double down and deliver for residents on the things that we promised and to make sure we continue to deliver for Chorley."
Turnout stood around 33 per cent across the town, with the highest turnout achieved in the Chorley North East Ward, standing at 45.58 per cent.
Here is a result break down of all 14 wards and their candidates.
Chorley East Ward:
Zara Khan (Labour and Co-operative) - 1153
Susan Margaret Morris (Conservative) 304
Emma Jayne Kilburn (Green) - 175
Turnout 27.3%.
Chorley and North and Astley:
Alistair William Morwood (Labour) - 1159
Oliver Luke Knights (Conservative) - 606
Kath Becker (Green) - 213
Turnout 33.82%.
Adlington and Anderton:
June Molyneaux (Labour and Co-operative) - 1339
Neil Gardiner Baglow (Conservative) - 699
Jon Royle (Green) - 121
Turnout 36.65%.
Euxton:
Tommy Gray (Labour and Co-operative) - 1429
Rosie Russell (Conservative) - 740
Richard Taylor Kilburn (Green) - 135
Turnout 39.2%.
Chorley South East and Heath Charnock:
Samir Khan (Labour and Co-operative) - 1169
Sandra Mercer (Conservative) - 591
Jane Elizabeth Weston (Green) - 164
Jenny Hurley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) - 85
Turnout 30%.
Chorley North West:
Matthew John Lynch (Labour and Co-operative) - 1366
Peter Malpas (Conservative) - 738
Mark Worsley Tebbutt (Green) - 211
Turnout 39.6%.
Chorley South West:
Terry Howarth (Labour and Co-operative) - 858
Andy Hunter-Rossall (Green) - 547
Marie Gray (Conservative) - 262
Turnout 29.3%
Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard:
Arjun Singh (Labour and Co-operative) - 1154
John Derek Dalton (Conservative) - 917
Sally Fenton (Green) - 104
Mark Robert Frost (Liberal Democrat) - 66
Turnout 39.19%
Buckshaw and Whittle:
Dedrah Cecilia Moss (Labour and Co-operative) - 1036
Christine Turner (Conservative) - 715
Rachel Smith (Green) - 156
Turnout 27.7%
Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton (New Ward):
Michelle Le Marinel (Labour and Co-operative) - 1035
Gregory Ian Morgan (Conservative) - 989
Olga Maria Gomez-Cash - 203
Turnout 33.1%