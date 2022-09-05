Lancashire reacts to Liz Truss: public and MPs clash over new PM appoinment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the news, members of the public and Members of Parliament across Lancashire appear divided on her appointment.

Katherine Fletcher, the Conservatvie MP for South Ribble had previously expressed her support for Liz Truss in the leadership race.

Ms Fletcher told the Post: “Big congratulations on her election. I look forward to helping her to deliver and to do the job we all need in these worrying times. Whilst she's from Leeds I'll make her welcome in Lancashire when she comes over the top.”

Lancastrians react to Liz Truss (left) being appointed leader of the Conservative party and PM of the UK.

Meanwhile her Conservative colleague, Nigel Evans MP for the Ribble Valley, said: “Irrespective of which party is in power I would wish them well particularly with the current challenges, and I wish Liz Truss, our new Prime Minister all the best as she takes on what is undoubtedly one of the toughest jobs in the world. There are a significant number of urgent problems which the country is facing and a quick response will be needed as she takes office. With the cost of living soaring, inflation and the huge growth in energy prices, both business and homes are being significantly affected. The Prime Minister will also have to ensure that post-covid opportunities are exploited for the UK around the world. Tackling each one of the many tasks facing the new PM is an enormous undertaking on its own and I wish the Prime Minister the best in achieving for the UK.”

However, the Labour MP for Fleetwood, Cat Smith said: “Our new Prime Minister would frack Lancashire. I’ll always stand up for our communities and our countryside. Lancashire said no to fracking - we have one planet and we should be turbo boosting renewables instead.”

Ms Smith’s comments come as last week Liz Truss said she would bring fracking back to Lancashire by taking away the ban imposed by the Government in November 2019.

When it comes to Post reader’s, they too were split into two opposing camps.

Pleased at the news, Stephen Greenhalgh said: “Good better than that sunak.”

Darren Clayton agreed: “Probably the lesser of two evils to be fair. I can’t imagine Sunak being that in touch with the real world with a combined net worth with his wife of around 730 million… we will see…”

Whilst Mike Gardner said: “if she cuts taxes on earning below £25,000 then not only will it help those less off and pensioners but it will mean most ex servicemen getting a Tax Free pension which they deserve”

Others were not so impressed, including Chris Flux, who said “It’s embarrassing. Would [be] better having Mr Bean!”

Also commenting on Liz’s tax plans, Carolyn Wilson wrote: “Tax cuts won't help the worst off unless it's VAT. Income tax cuts won't help if you're already below the earnings threshold.”