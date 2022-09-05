Concern grows for missing 18-year old Max Holgate from Ribbleton
Yesterday (Sunday 5), Preston Police said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” about the welfare of a missing teenager.
18-year-old Max Holgate, from Ribbleton, was last seen in the Skeffington Road area of Preston on Saturday night (September 3).
Max, is described as a young white male, with a slim build and short, light brown hair.
Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 21:00 pm leaving an address in Ribbleton, and is believed to be wearing a blue nike jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, and possibly a dark coloured jacket.
Most Popular
-
1
M6 closure: Police confirm driver involved in M6 crash near Preston died at the scene
-
2
Preston man, 19, killed in weekend crash on M6 at Samlesbury
-
3
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Three men arrested in connection with the killing of the nine-year-old in Liverpool
-
4
M6 closed: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning
-
5
Pictures from the scene in aftermath of major fire in Heysham
Preston Police added: “We would also like to appeal to Max to contact police should he see this appeal.”
Max also has links to the areas of Plungington, Fishwick and Burnley
Any sightings should be reported via 101 quoting reference LC-20220902-0903 or contact PC 251 Thornton at [email protected]
Preston Police have not yet said if there have been any updates.