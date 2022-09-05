Concern grows for missing 18-year old Max Holgate from Ribbleton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18-year-old Max Holgate, from Ribbleton, was last seen in the Skeffington Road area of Preston on Saturday night (September 3).

Max, is described as a young white male, with a slim build and short, light brown hair.

Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 21:00 pm leaving an address in Ribbleton, and is believed to be wearing a blue nike jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, and possibly a dark coloured jacket.

Have you seen missing Max Holgate?

Preston Police added: “We would also like to appeal to Max to contact police should he see this appeal.”

Max also has links to the areas of Plungington, Fishwick and Burnley

Any sightings should be reported via 101 quoting reference LC-20220902-0903 or contact PC 251 Thornton at [email protected]