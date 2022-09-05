News you can trust since 1886
Concern grows for missing 18-year old Max Holgate from Ribbleton

Yesterday (Sunday 5), Preston Police said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” about the welfare of a missing teenager.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:50 pm

18-year-old Max Holgate, from Ribbleton, was last seen in the Skeffington Road area of Preston on Saturday night (September 3).

Max, is described as a young white male, with a slim build and short, light brown hair.

Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 21:00 pm leaving an address in Ribbleton, and is believed to be wearing a blue nike jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, and possibly a dark coloured jacket.

Have you seen missing Max Holgate?

Preston Police added: “We would also like to appeal to Max to contact police should he see this appeal.”

Max also has links to the areas of Plungington, Fishwick and Burnley

Any sightings should be reported via 101 quoting reference LC-20220902-0903 or contact PC 251 Thornton at [email protected]

Preston Police have not yet said if there have been any updates.