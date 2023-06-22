News you can trust since 1886
Ben Wallace: Preston North MP rules himself out of contention to be Nato chief

Earlier in the month US President Joe Biden said he would support a Nato leader from the UK when he met with Rishi Sunak at the White House.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:18 BST

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of contention to succeed the secretary general of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Wallace told The Economist: “it’s not going to happen” and there are “a lot of unresolved issues in Nato”. He said the US wants Mr Stoltenberg to stay in the role.

Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden said he would support a Nato leader from the UK when he met with Rishi Sunak at the White House. He indicated that Mr Wallace was a “very qualified individual” but it “remains to be seen” who will get the job.

Preston North MP Ben Wallace. Rishi Sunak has talked up Wallace as "widely respected" by international alliesPreston North MP Ben Wallace. Rishi Sunak has talked up Wallace as "widely respected" by international allies
Before his trip to the White House, Mr Sunak said Mr Wallace is widely respected across the world. “Ben does a fantastic job. He is a great Defence Secretary,” Mr Sunak said at the start of June. Ben is widely respected among his colleagues around the world.

“We’re one of the only countries that participates in every single Nato operation. We are widely perceived as a thought leader in Nato.”

