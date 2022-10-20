Lancashire Fracking: Tory MP tells ministers to ‘hang their heads in shame’ over fracking row

Tory MPs have been told a Labour vote in the Commons seeking to ban fracking is being treated as a “confidence motion” in the Government. Conservative deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker warned his MPs that supporting it risks letting the opposition take control of the Commons timetable.A number of Tory MPs voiced opposition to fracking in the Commons but also suggested they will still support the Government.

Ruth Edwards, the Tory MP for Rushcliffe, said she is against fracking but added: “My final observation tonight is for our own front bench, for they have enabled the opposition to force colleagues to choose between voting against our manifesto and voting to lose the whip.

“They should take a look at the faces of colleagues behind them, colleagues who have fracking sites in their constituencies, and they should hang their heads in shame.

Conservative MPs in Lancashire spoke up in the fracking debate. Pictured:Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde and Blackpool South’s MP Scott Benton

“A Conservative government will always have my confidence, but its leadership today has severely tested my trust and the trust of many colleagues and I would advise them not to do so again.”

Earlier in her speech, Ms Edwards told the Commons: “Today’s debate is less about fracking and more about the Labour Party’s next social media campaign.

“I don’t support fracking but I am even less keen on the idea of letting the Labour Party play at being in government for the day, because I remember what happened when they were there last time.”

She described fracking as “unsuitable in a country like the UK, where we have a high population density” and warned: “After all the division and local anguish it causes, even the industry itself estimates it will produce very little gas.”

What have Conservatives in Lancashire said?

Former minister Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, praised Ms Edwards’ speech, adding: “I endorse every word she has said about how the Government has handled this matter and I share her sense of despair, frustration and infuriation by it.

“But, as I find myself saying so frequently at the moment, we are where we are and we have to get on with it.”

Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde said he would “rather the moratorium remain in place” but said Labour “taking control of the order paper is not something I can support”.

Blackpool South’s MP Scott Benton criticised Labour’s bid to take control of the parliamentary timetable but said: “The vast majority of my constituents do not support fracking returning to the Fylde coast.”

Did any other Conservatives express opposition?

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said he opposes fracking in his constituency and will be “leading the charge on this issue.”

Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset, said there “should be a free vote”, adding: “I would love to vote against fracking tonight but…I want to keep my voice and my vote to help shape the future of the party I’ve been a member of since 1985."