Labour Leader Keir Starmer pledges to 'reverse decline of manufacturing' as he visits Lancashire
Sir Keir Starmer visited a builder’s yard in Lancashire to unveil his vision for creating jobs through Labour's Green Prosperity Plan.
The Labour leader called into C&W Berry, in Leyland, as he became the first of the party leaders to stop off in the county since the general election was announced.
He held a question and answer session with staff at the family run firm and outlined his plan to create jobs for construction workers, plumbers and installers upgrading homes and to build more than 1,000 local power projects.
Sir Keir chose Berry’s as it is the UK's largest single-site builders' merchant and underlines his pledge to support the UK’s manufacturing industry.
Speaking in Leyland, Sir Keir said: “The North West has a proud manufacturing sector that creates good jobs for thousands of families, but after 14 years of Tory chaos and decline, there are fewer jobs in the manufacturing sector here than there were at the last general election.
“It’s time for change. Only a Labour government will reverse the decline in manufacturing – our plans will build more in Britain, for Britain and create thousands of good jobs in our industrial heartlands and coastal communities.
“This General Election will be a choice – a choice between five more years of Tory decline in manufacturing, in living standards, and in our public services - or a changed Labour Party who will rebuild our industrial heartlands.”
The visit came as new Labour analysis of official government statistics confirms that 74,000 manufacturing jobs had been lost between now and the last general election in 2019.
This includes 4,000 jobs the part says have been lost in the North West.
