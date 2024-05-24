Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Webb, the new MP for Blackpool South, has joined forces with The Blackpool Lead in a campaign to save Blackpool rock, writes reporter Luke Beardsworth.

Webb and The Blackpool Lead are co-hosting a petition which calls on the government to grant Blackpool rock the same protected status as other cherished British staples such as Wensleydale Cheese, the Cornish Pasty and the Cumberland Sausage.

Webb, who was elected MP for Blackpool South on May 2, has pledged to take the petition to Westminster in the coming weeks.

The call to action follows the news from local manufacturers that their business is under threat from cheap imitation imports, mainly from China, as reported by The Blackpool Lead.

Stanton and Novelty, a third generation traditional rock manufacturer in Blackpool South, raised the alarm about the threat they are under last month.

L: Chris Webb, the new Blackpool South MP. Right: Blackpool Rock. Credit: Getty

Webb responded during his second week in office, raising his concerns about the future of Blackpool rock in the House of Commons. He pointed out that only seven factories remain in Blackpool and this year some of them are facing up to a 40% drop in sales. They employ the majority of the 30 remaining confectioners who have the ability to properly letter sticks of rock – a historic skill that’s at risk of dying out without intervention.

Webb’s call for a debate in government time to secure the future of Blackpool rock was met with enthusiastic cheers from both sides of the House and Leader of The House, Penny Mordaunt, thanked him for raising this “very important issue”, adding that Blackpool rock is “iconic”.

“Cheap imitation Blackpool rock is jeopardising the livelihoods of local employees and the viability of the historic process of manufacturing it,” Webb told The Blackpool Lead. “It’s incredibly skilled work that exists in local businesses that have been passed down through generations and we have already lost eight of them in Blackpool.”

In our joint petition Webb and The Blackpool Lead are calling to protect Blackpool rock under the geographical indication protected food names scheme. David Thorp, director of Stanton and Novelty confectioners, whose grandfather founded the company, has also endorsed the petition.

He believes the ‘Stick of Rock’ should be protected under the scheme. This would guarantee the product’s characteristics, reputation, authenticity and origin. It would also protect the product name from misuse or imitation.

Thorp said: “This petition is going to be a huge help for us to save Blackpool rock factories and protect the Stick of Rock. Not only will it show the government that the public support saving an industry under threat, but also helps our goal of protecting our heritage.”

Webb added: “This is part of our cultural seaside heritage and we’re going to loose it if we don’t stand up to protect and save Blackpool rock.”