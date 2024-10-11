Labour hold Bamber Bridge West in South Ribble by-election
The party’s candidate, David Bollenberg, replaces the former leader of the authority, Paul Foster, who stepped down in July after becoming the South Ribble MP.
Mr. Bollenberg secured 253 votes, beating the Conservative hopeful, Stephen Bridge, who got 186.
Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Valentine came third in the three-horse race, with 126 votes.
The result gave Labour an 44.7 percent share of the vote, with the Conservatives on 32.9 percent.
At last year’s all-out elections in the borough, when two candidates were elected in the Bamber Bridge Ward, Labour collectively secured a 66.5 percent vote share.
Turnout for the by-election was 18 percent.
