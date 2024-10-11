Labour hold Bamber Bridge West in South Ribble by-election

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 14:51 BST
Labour has held the Bamber Bridge West ward on South Ribble Borough Council after Thursday’s by-election.

The party’s candidate, David Bollenberg, replaces the former leader of the authority, Paul Foster, who stepped down in July after becoming the South Ribble MP.

Mr. Bollenberg secured 253 votes, beating the Conservative hopeful, Stephen Bridge, who got 186.

Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Valentine came third in the three-horse race, with 126 votes.

The new Bamber Bridge West councillor, David BollenbergThe new Bamber Bridge West councillor, David Bollenberg
The new Bamber Bridge West councillor, David Bollenberg

The result gave Labour an 44.7 percent share of the vote, with the Conservatives on 32.9 percent.

At last year’s all-out elections in the borough, when two candidates were elected in the Bamber Bridge Ward, Labour collectively secured a 66.5 percent vote share.

Turnout for the by-election was 18 percent.

