Kate Garraway talks about 'very personal' note she was sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson about her husband’s illness

The 53-year-old former political adviser from Chorley, was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and being placed in a coma.

Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway told Times Radio it was “lovely” to receive the message from the Prime Minister.

She said: “Boris Johnson actually wrote a really, really very personal note reflecting on things that he and Derek had been involved in together and his impression of him as a person, and also thinking of me and the children.

“And also Carrie as well, who I think has had a tough time, particularly when Boris was ill and she was pregnant with a first child.

“I think she has had a challenging time dealing with that. Mercifully, his health is great now but they must have had some dark moments as well during that period.

“So I thought it was lovely that he felt that he should and could and did actually drop me a note. So that was lovely.”

Garraway also said her family are starting a “whole new chapter” now Draper has returned home.

“I believe he will improve. I think we’ve all been changed by what we’ve been through actually,” she said.

“The whole country has been changed by what we’ve been through.

“So I don’t think he’ll be exactly the same person again. I don’t think I will be actually or any of us will be.

“I don’t think you will be either.