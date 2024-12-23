‘It shames our nation that military families are living in damp and mouldy homes’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Ribble MP Paul Foster says a deal to bring military housing back under public control will end the scandal that has seen the families of service personnel living in homes affected by damp and mould.

The Labour politician, who himself spent 15 years in the armed forces, was speaking after the government announced it was buying back more than 500 North West properties from the private landlord that currently owns them.

Ministers say the move will mean a major refurbishment and rebuilding programme will now be able to get under way in order to improve the living conditions of military families whose ageing homes have gone without sufficient investment in maintenance and repairs for more than a decade. They also claim the decision will save the taxpayer £230m a year in rent.

Mr. Foster, who served in conflicts including the first Gulf War and Kosovo during his time in the Royal Engineers, said: ”“It shames our nation that in the lead up to Christmas, too many military families are living in substandard military housing.

South Ribble MP Paul Foster, an army veteran himself, has welcomed a deal that will improve living conditions for military families

“For the families of those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our country safe, that is unacceptable. But change is coming.

“Our government will deliver homes fit for heroes in the North West.”

The military housing estate was sold off by the government back in 1996, with the dwellings then being rented back to the state.

Defence Secretary John Healey added: “ These important savings to the defence budget will help fix the deep-set problems we inherited.

“That money could have been spent on making forces’ housing fit for the future. Our Labour government has taken decisive action to reverse that deal, bringing military housing back into public hands and unlocking investment for the future.

“There is still a lot of work to do to deliver the homes our military families deserve - and these problems will not be fixed overnight. But this is a decisive break with the failed approach of the past and a major step forward on that journey.”