'I'll take my mega-bedsit plan for the Preston suburbs to the High Court'

Controversial plans to convert a former religious retreat house in suburban Preston into more than two dozen bedsits have been blocked by a planning inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed revamp of the former Xaverian Mission Spirituality Centre, on Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood, was rejected by Preston City Council’s planning committee back in December.

Councillors concluded that the creation of a 31-room house in multiple occupation (HMO) would damage the character of the area and lead to an “over-concentration” in the use of the property – whose only permanent residents since 1998 had been a small number of priests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former retreat house on Sharoe Green Lane, pictured since the recent removal of trees and shrubbery to facilitate use of the existing car park | National World

Sapphire Properties Investment Limited – the Preston-based firm behind the plans – appealed to the Planning Inspectorate to have the decision overturned, but it has instead been upheld.

The firm’s owner, Mick Patel, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) there is a “90 percent chance” he will now take the matter to the High Court to argue that the inspector’s decision was flawed.

However, Sharoe Green ward councillor Maxwell Green says it was the correct one, adding that the proposal - which attracted dozens of objections - was “not appropriate”.

“You’ve got to take into consideration [the] neighbours – you can’t just do as you will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plus, there are traffic issues around there at the best of times – and it’s not five or 10 minutes in the morning and afternoon, it can go on for hours,” Cllr Green added.

When they first considered the application last November, council planning committee members demanded more details about how the property would be managed, expressing concern about the potential impact on those living nearby – in spite of a claim from Sapphire that it would be used largely by NHS staff working at the nearby Royal Preston.

The firm subsequently provided a management plan in time for the December meeting of the group – but it was deemed inadequate.

Although it did not ultimately form one of the official reasons for the committee’s refusal of the application, appeal inspector Sarah Manchester did factor the issue into her own decision on the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that while the document indicated the conduct of tenants would be monitored, “it does not explain what behaviours would or would not be acceptable, who would be responsible for monitoring, or when or what action would or could be taken if conduct was deemed unacceptable”.

Ms. Manchester said that while a strengthened management plan could be required as a condition of any permission granted, “it has not been demonstrated how – or even if – the appellant could control the noise and disturbance associated with around 30 residents, their visitors and guests”.

Separately, she added that “the comings and goings” from the premises and the frequency and duration of the use of the garden “would far exceed that arising from the ordinary dwellings typical of the residential area”.

However, Mick Patel says the specific issue of the management of the premises has “nothing to do with” the planning process – and so should not have been considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re talking to the barristers now and we’re probably going to take it to the High Court, because we think there’s [been] some mistakes…by the Planning Inspectorate,” he said.

“What really [annoys me] is that it was aimed at nurses and doctors – and it would have been ideal for them. They wouldn’t have even used cars, they’d have walked to work.”

The 29 car parking spaces on the site are already leased for use by NHS staff.

Mr. Patel says that before deciding on any court action, he will attempt to engage with the city council to see whether a more robust management plan to “mitigate” any issues would be likely to result in a different outcome of a fresh application were submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paved over paradise?

Since the HMO application was first refused late last year, Sapphire Properties Investment has since removed trees and shrubbery from the site and installed a “hardstanding” area in order to create a new-one-way system for the vehicles that currently park there.

The permission required for the latter aspect of those changes has now been sought retrospectively from Preston City Council.

The firm says that it would enable the use of an existing, second access point to the plot, generating separate entry and exit points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Patel points to the fact that Lancashire County County Council highways officials have welcomed the move as being likely to “minimise congestion and conflicts between incoming and outgoing vehicles and enhance the overall safety of the site”.

However, the removal of the greenery – while not needing approval from city council planning officers – has been condemned by Cllr Maxwell Green.

“You could argue [previously] that there was a bit of privacy between the [site and its] neighbour – but now there’s literally [none].

“I can see over to the neighbour’s garden [even] when I’m driving along – there’s just nothing left.”